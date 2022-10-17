Ryan Thomas shares cryptic post about ‘judging’ others

Ryan Thomas has shared a cryptic post about ‘judging’ others after he was pictured ‘hugging and sniffing’ the neck of EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams.

The former Coronation Street actor, 38, who is engaged to Lucy Mecklenburgh, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to break his silence on the incident.

He shared a video of motivational speaker Albaner C. Eugene Jr. who talked about not judging others and drawing your own conclusions.

In the clip he said: “Before you judge, before you criticize, before you jump to conclusions about someone’s life, about what someone has done, about what you feel is going on in the world, remember that you feel like , remember that you only know what you think you know.’

Ryan starred in the ITV soap alongside Zaraah when she was part of the cast between 2005 and 2007.

He hugged the married 35-year-old actress, with whom he is close friends, in photos taken Thursday at the National Television Awards after-party and obtained by The Sun.

An onlooker claimed the pair – who played Jason Grimshaw and Joanne Jackson in Corrie – interacted “like a house on fire” as they caught up with the swanky event.

They said, ‘Ryan invited Zaraah to his house with her family. They laughed together and he looked at something on her phone.

Then he pulled her in for a loving hug. The drinks had flowed all night and he was clearly lost in the moment.

Then they laughed together again. It was clear they’d known each other for a while, as Ryan heard her say, “You know me so well.” Then he told her, “You know how I am.” It was all very playful.’

Zaraah’s spokesperson told The Sun: “Zaraah and Ryan have been close friends for over 20 years and were just catching up because they haven’t seen each other in a while. It’s nothing more than that.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Ryan and Zaraah for further comment.

Couple: Ryan has two children with his fiance Lucy Mecklenburgh of TOWIE fame

Lucy and Ryan are the proud parents of two-year-old son Roman and four-month-old daughter Lilah.

Ryan is also the father of daughter Scarlett, 13, from his relationship with former Coronation Street co-star Tina O’Brien, 39.

Roman was hospitalized earlier this month while on a family vacation in Carlisle.

The actor shared a photo of the toddler in an emergency room and told his Instagram followers that they had “unfortunately been in this situation before.”

Last month, Lucy was hospitalized with the couple’s oldest child while battling a virus.

Ryan shared a black and white photo of Roman resting in his hospital bed, writing: ‘Unfortunately, I and my little man have been in this situation before.

“But this weekend we spent 24 hours in hospital away from home – but we wanted to say a huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses at The Cumberland Infirmary for the hard work and dedication to making sure we get the best care possible.

“Me and my boy are safe at home thanks to you. We are really grateful to you.’