Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh rush their son Roman, two, to the hospital

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s son Roman, two, was hospitalized last weekend while on family vacation in Carlisle.

The actor shared a photo of his toddler in an emergency room crib and told his Instagram followers that they had “unfortunately been in this situation before.”

Last month Lucy, who is also mother to Lilah, turned three months old. was in the hospital with the couple’s oldest child while battling a virus.

Ryan shared a black and white photo of Roman resting in his hospital bed on Sunday night, writing: ‘Unfortunately, I and my little man have been in this situation before.

“But this weekend we spent 24 hours in hospital away from home – but we wanted to say a huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses at The Cumberland Infirmary for the hard work and dedication to making sure we get the best care possible.

“Me and my boy are safe at home thanks to you. We are really grateful to you.’

Ryan, Lucy and their children were enjoying a weekend away at their friends’ house in Cumbria when Roman was rushed to the emergency room, while Lucy documented the weekend on her Instagram account.

Last month, Lucy Roman rushed to hospital and revealed he was battling a virus — nearly a year to the day he was discovered “blue in his crib.”

The reality star previously shared how her son spent a week in intensive care and on a ventilator last September, describing it as “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The TV favorite revealed that Roman is back in the hospital, but reassured fans that the two-year-old is on the mend and just needed “some help” to battle the illness.

The mother of two took Roman for emergency medical treatment after contracting an infection in kindergarten.

On her Instagram story, the former TOWIE star shared a photo of the toddler in a hospital ward with the closet curtains drawn.

At the photo she thought, “Meant to be on a beach. Why did I send Roman to kindergarten this week?’

She then reassured fans that Roman was on the mend, explaining: “He’s fine, he just needs a little help fighting viruses sometimes. Nebulizer, oxygen, steroids, antibiotics. Bless him, I wish I had kept him from kindergarten and brought him to the sun sooner.”

Last year, Roman spent nearly a week in intensive care and was diagnosed with “viral-induced wheezing.”

Lucy wrote at the time: “As some of you may have noticed, we haven’t been on social media lately. A little over a week ago, I found Roman Blue in his bed—probably any parent’s worst nightmare.

“Without going into two details, Roman was transferred to St Mary’s London intensive care unit and put on a ventilator. Luckily we’re all home now and Roman is his sassy self again.’

Lucy said the experience prompted her to volunteer for sick children’s charities and the hospital where Roman was admitted.

Lucy is also mother to daughter Lilah, three months old, who herself suffered a health scare last month when she was rushed to hospital and given oxygen after getting “really bad” with bronchiolitis.

Lilah contracted bronchiolitis from Roman, who picked up the condition in kindergarten, and suffered “coughing and choking” before being rushed to hospital.