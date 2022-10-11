Ryan Seacrest has COVID-19 and in quarantine: ‘I hope to make a quick recovery’

Ryan Seacrest has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The host announced the news on his social media on Tuesday while in quarantine.

“I don’t know how I managed to avoid it for so long, but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and am currently in quarantine,” the 47-year-old co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan wrote. .

The host shared the news Tuesday, October 11 via his Twitter from his home in Newark, New Jersey, adding, “Hopefully recovering soon.”

Ryan also asked for TV show recommendations from his followers while he stays home to recover: “I’m in bed watching TV this week, so let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for foodie shows!).”

Ryan is currently co-host for Live With Kelly and Ryan and host of American Idol.

The star also hosts radio shows, including American Top 40 and On Air With Ryan Seacrest.