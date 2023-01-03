Ryan Seacrest claims Andy Cohen FAILED to wave hello to him on New Year’s Eve

Ryan Seacrest made it clear he thinks Andy Cohen snapped at him when they taped their New Year’s Eve specials side by side in New York City’s Times Square on Saturday.

That’s what the 48-year-old American Idol vet said on the morning show Live! With Kelly and Ryan that Cohen didn’t acknowledge him when he stood only 10 feet away from him. He then added that Anderson Cooper was cordial though.

But Ryan’s TV co-host Kelly Ripa — who is close friends with Cohen — interrupted Seacrest, arguing that Andy did try to say hello, but was unable to get Ryan’s attention after several attempts.

It all seems to come down to what he/he said in what has been an ongoing feud between Cohen and Seacrest over the years.

The subject came up when Ryan seemed miffed at the alleged disapproval of Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo.

“It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy,” Ryan began. “When I wasn’t working, I was trying to get their attention.”

Seacrest then explained that they were so close they might have been in each other’s screens.

“I thought I might be in the [CNN camera] shot,” he added. “I just wanted to wave and say hello.”

Then Ryan gave props to Andy’s co-star Cooper.

“They have a great show. And Anderson, the best. He turns around and says, “Have a good show.” Class. Class. Andy didn’t turn around,” Seacrest claimed.

Ripa didn’t seem to think Seacrest’s story made sense. She said it wasn’t like that.

The morning show queen was not on site because she had no hosting duties on New Year’s Eve; she was previously at home in NYC with husband Mark Consuelos.

But she said she talked to Cohen. ‘That is not true. He said he was trying to get your attention,’ Ripa repeated.

‘Real?’ Ryan responded. “Honestly… we’re doing the show within ten feet of each other.”

This comes after Ryan and Andy had a fight over alcohol. A week ago, Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly that it was a “good idea” for CNN to ban alcohol consumption on the air.

Last year, Cohen, 54, said he had been drinking from the sky. And he caused quite a bit of controversy when he referred to the ABC broadcast Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve while referring to “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing.”

“I’m not advocating drinking when one’s on the air,” Ryan said in what was considered a slap to Andy.

“I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back]CNN.”

Seacrest then referred to Andy and co-host Anderson.

The media personality said, “There are some pretty respectable people out there, or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine having a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea. Although the viewers would probably want to drink more.

“But I think at some point they had something to say about my show, which I know for sure because of the alcohol, because I don’t think they would say what they said about our artists if they weren’t drinking. But, you know, I think our show is a bigger, broader show and we don’t drink until 1:05 in the morning.”

Seacrest then proved he had a sense of humor when he joked that he would try to bait his co-hosts.

He concluded, “Although I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila to tempt them while they’re on the air.”

During last year’s broadcast, Cohen threw verbal jabs at Seacrest during his live broadcast while theirs were simultaneous.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen told CNN viewers as he co-hosted with host Cooper.

“I’m sorry, but when you watch ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen added rudely.

Cohen later expressed regret, admitting he was “overserved,” claiming he was “stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

He later said on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, “The only thing I regret is slamming the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy.”

This comes after Kathy Griffin shared an old TMZ clip from five years ago.

It showed Real Housewives creator Cohen trying to be funny about replacing the comedian on the CNN broadcast, in which he pretended not to know her.

The cut turned into a scar that continues to hurt the Emmy winner who wrote on Instagram Saturday, “Ugh. Every year someone sends me this video around New Year’s Eve.’

Referring to the Watch What’s Happening Live host, she continued, “This guy was my boss for years. Decided if I worked at Bravo or not. Can you imagine seeing your ex-boss on TMZ like… this? Ouch!’

She referenced rival show Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with a post from Seacrest and guests like Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus who wrote, “Anyway, I can’t wait to see Miley and Dolly tonight.”