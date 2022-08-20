Ryan Reynolds visits the field of his own Welsh soccer team with co-owner Rob McElhenney in Wales

Ryan Reynolds appeared to be the proud owner of his very own Welsh football team, Wrexham AFC, as he posed on the pitch in a series of photos uploaded to his Instagram earlier on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Deadpool actor bought the team in 2020 along with his good friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, also 45.

The star seemed upbeat as he snapped a few photos at the Racecourse Ground stadium in Wales, Wrexham’s home ground, which he shared with his fans and followers.

Supporter: Ryan Reynolds, 45, shared a photo of himself visiting the football ground of the Welsh football team he owns in a series of Instagram photos

The talented actor wore a stylish casual ensemble while checking out the grand stadium.

He wore a plain white T-shirt and added a dark blue flannel. He combined the shirt with dark blue pants.

Ryan was also seen wearing a cap representing the Welsh team as he posed for some quick and memorable snaps.

The star added a short caption to his photo series, typing, “Arrived at church on time.”

Business Partners: Adam Project’s star and friend Rob McElhenney were pictured together wearing a scarf to represent the Wrexham team’s colors and crest

Another photo showed the two business partners, Ryan and Rob, posing in the red bleachers wearing a scarf that represents the team’s colors and symbols at home.

The two buddies bought the Welsh team together in 2020 before officially meeting face to face. The Deadpool star originally reached out to the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor on social media as a fan.

The two became close, resulting in the purchase of Wrexham Association Football Club for £2 million, equivalent to around $2.3 million. The athletic. The Financial Conduct Authority gave final approval in 2021.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!which was guest hosted by Rob, the two of whom discussed being joint owners.

Ryan also shared the reaction of his wife, actress Blake Lively, when he told her he bought half of a Welsh team and said it was ‘not good’.

Having fun: The actor was bought out with some other friends as they snapped a photo of the Wrexham seat behind them

Exciting venture: Ryan bought half of the Wrexham AFC team, short for Wrexham Association Football Club, along with his friend Rob in 2020 and was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2021

Ryan went into detail the moment he told his wife. “I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again.”

“The really bad news is that I may have bought half of a fifth tier national football league in Wales,” the star added.

While Blake wasn’t initially “excited” by the news, Ryan confirmed on Entertainment tonight that she begins to feel different.

“She’s actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am,” he revealed.

“We were in bed after the Wembley game and she said, ‘I’m just as obsessed now, if not more so than you are with this club and this community and this city and everything it represents and where it can go’, the actor explained. from the moment his wife started getting excited about the property.

“She’s just as obsessed as I am. She’s been looking at the schedule all year and wondering what matches she can attend, so it’s pretty nice.”

Big fans: Ryan and Blake were spotted together a few months earlier in May watching a Wrexham match in England

Focus: Both Ryan and Rob were spotted watching a match intently from a box seat earlier in May during the Bromley vs. Wrexham Match

To properly capture the steps of running the team, Ryan and Rob will star in their own documentary series called Welcome To Wrexham.

According to the official IMDB Synopsiswill follow the show, ‘the purchase and management of Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest clubs in professional football, by two Hollywood actors.’

The anticipated series premieres August 24 on FX, Disney+ and Hulu.

Happy couple: Ryan revealed in an interview that his wife, Blake, is now “obsessed” with Wrexham; pictured together at the MET Gala 2022 in NYC