Ryan Reynolds reveals how his wife Blake Lively reacted when he bought Wrexham FC

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his wife Blake Lively was not happy when he told her he had bought the Welsh football team Wrexham FC with actor Rob McElhenney.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the 45-year-old actor said: “I remember seeing Blake, 34, who said, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. “I slipped into someone’s DMs again.

“The really bad news is that I may have bought half of a fifth tier national football league in Wales.”

Admitting her response wasn’t positive, he told McElhenney, who was a guest, “We’re still working on that.”

Reynolds, along with Rob, bought Welsh club Wrexham in 2020 and has since filmed a documentary about the experience which will be released on FX on August 24.

Ryan shared that he initially met Rob by just slipping into his DMs and it went from there.

But due to their lack of football knowledge, David Beckham has openly mocked them.

Rob showed a clip from one of the team’s recent games at Wembley Stadium, where a member of their team punched the ball into a goal.

Rob and Ryan were filmed celebrating a goal unaware that a referee had thrown an offside flag.

“How humiliating,” Ryan said.

Ryan joked that no one understood the offside rule. Rob said one person did – David Beckham who was in the penalty area with them at the game.

“We were cheering,” Rob said. “We looked at Beckham. He just shook his head.’

Rob asked him in how many DMs from other people he came in daily.

“Not often, but this one in particular has changed my life,” Ryan said. “This has led to us becoming co-owners of Wrexham Football Club.”

Rob played a clip from the documentary that captures the first time Rob and Ryan met.

“It’s so weird to see you without the Disney princess filter on your Zoom,” Ryan joked when he saw him.

Ryan also mentioned that he wasn’t even much of a football fan when he initially bought the club, but that has changed.

“I understand the absolutely beautiful disaster, slow motion train wreck that is the sport of football,” Ryan said. “I’m obsessed now.”

Ryan was serenaded with his own chant from cheering fans in April when he flew to Wales to see his FIRST win as Wrexham co-chairman… before running onto the pitch to celebrate with match winner Paul Mullin!

There’s only one Ryan Reynolds,” it said around the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham ended their 21-game unbeaten run in Stockport County to reach the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The Deadpool actor was on hand to see his first win in person since taking over the club – having previously seen them lose to Maidenhead United and draw at home to Torquay.

Since the acquisition, it has been a wild ride and an ever-improving journey, reaching the Trophy final, while also finishing third in the National League is just the icing on the cake.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said after the game: “There was a bit of shrewdness in the first half and some unusual mistakes from both sides, but there was a lot at stake.

“But I thought we had grown in the game and had some really good opportunities to take the lead, but we didn’t take them.

“But with Mulls on the pitch, you always believe you’re going to score a goal.”

Ryan also took to Twitter, writing, “Seeing this in person was a top ten life moment for me. Thank you, Wrexham.’

Ryan said, “Not often, but this one in particular has changed my life. This has led us to become co-owners of Wrexham football club