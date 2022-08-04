Ryan Reynolds preps for Deadpool 3 as he gets in shape with trainer

Ryan Reynolds comes in superhero form for Deadpool 3.

Fans of the foul-mouthed mercenary rejoiced when Ryan’s trainer, Don Saladino, posted a few pre-workout photos with the 45-year-old actor on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning “(red circle emoji) ⚔️ and so it begins… #suitupwithon . ‘

Followers chimed in with all sorts of flame and muscle emojis, while others posted their excitement by writing, “Oh, lord. This means trouble (smile emoji)❤️’ and ‘Deadpool oh god it happens (flame emoji.)’

And so it begins: Ryan Reynolds arrives in superhero form for Deadpool 3. Ryan’s trainer, Don Saladino, posted a few pre-workout photos with the 45-year-old actor on Instagram on Wednesday

The latest chapter in the Deadpool franchise wasn’t shot when the Multiverse Saga slate was unveiled by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con last month, so fans weren’t sure when production would begin.

The first Deadpool made over $782 million when it was released in 2016 and the 2018 sequel Deadpool 2 grossed an equally astonishing $785 million.

The storyline focused on the wisecracking rental rifle Wade Wilson, who becomes disfigured after receiving superpowers.

Excited: Deadpool fans posted their excitement about the photos, writing, “Oh lord. This means trouble (smile emoji)❤️’ and ‘Deadpool oh god it happens (flame emoji)’

Third time: Deadpool 3 has been in development for a while. Ryan will reprise his role as the foul-mouthed mercenary. Leslie Uggams, 79, returns as Blind Al. No other cast have been announced

The third film has been in development for a while now.

Shawn Levy, who directed Ryan in The Adam Project and Free Guy, is at the helm.

Leslie Uggams, 79, has been signed to reprise her role on Blind Al, but no other cast members have been announced.

Scrooge: Fans can look forward to Ryan singing and dancing as Ebenezer Scrooge in the movie musical Spirited with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer during the holiday season

No timeline has been announced for when the film will begin production, nor when it is expected to be completed.

Until then, fans can look forward to seeing Ryan later this year in the Christmas themed Spirited, where he stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in a musical based on the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol.

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer will star together.