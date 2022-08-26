Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to ‘spectacular’ wife Blake Lively on her 35th birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples since they tied the knot nearly a decade ago.

And the 45-year-old Deadpool star had nothing but kind words for his longtime partner as he celebrated her 35th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Congratulations, @blakelively. You are spectacular. Not sure if you were born or invented,” Ryan captioned, adding a slideshow of snaps featuring the Gossip Girl actress.

Birthday Boy: Ryan Reynolds had nothing but kind words for his wife Blake Lively as he celebrated her 35th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post

In between the couple’s romantic photos, Ryan showed the aftermath of a prank he played on Blake while she was asleep.

Resting her head on a pillow and in a deep sleep, the Free Guy star gently placed pieces of lettuce on her face without waking her.

He decided to make fun of the caption of his post for the actress who needed some space from him every now and then.

“Thank you too for urging me to get out of the house every now and then,” Ryan wrote, followed by a red heart emoji.

haha! Among the couple’s romantic photos, Ryan showed the aftermath of a prank he played on Blake while she was asleep

The Amityville Horror actor married the Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants actress on September 9, 2012, after dating for less than a year.

They first met while shooting the DC superhero movie, Green Lantern, in 2010.

That same year, Ryan filed for divorce from his then-wife Scarlett Johansson and Blake broke up with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

Playful couple: He closed the caption of his post by poking fun at the actress who needed some space from him every now and then

The couple reportedly began their romantic relationship in October 2011.

Since they tied the knot, Blake and Ryan have welcomed three daughters into their lives: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Blake gave birth to their youngest daughter Betty just months before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Beloved: Ryan and Blake have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples since they tied the knot nearly a decade ago

The couple kept Betty’s name a secret for almost a year until close friend Taylor Swift was able to reveal it in her song Betty, which was released in July 2020.

The song also mentioned the couple’s daughters, James and Inez, so fans could easily put the pieces together.

Blake kicked off her birthday earlier this month with a magical trip to Disneyland with her sister Robyn, 50.

The Beginning: They first met while shooting the DC superhero movie, Green Lantern, in 2010. The couple would begin their romantic relationship in October 2011; Blake and Ryan seen in 2011

Family: Since they tied the knot, Blake and Ryan have welcomed three daughters into their lives: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two; Blake and Ryan seen in May

Cat is out of the bag! The couple kept Betty’s name a secret for almost a year until close friend Taylor Swift was able to reveal it in her song Betty, which was released in July 2020. The song also made mention of the couple’s daughters, James and Inez, so fans can easily put the pieces together; Taylor and Blake seen in 2021

“Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. I’ll wait…” the excited star captioned her photos, including a photo of her posing with Princess Jasmine.

Blake dressed in a loose black dress and black trainers, with a Mickey Mouse baseball cap as a souvenir.

The dynamic duo shares a mother Elaine, who was a renowned talent manager.

Robyn is also an actress, known for her role in the 1989 film Teen Witch (1989) and for television shows including Twin Peaks and Saving Grace.

Disney Bound: Blake kicked off her birthday earlier this month with a magical trip to Disneyland with her sister Robyn, 50