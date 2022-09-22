Ryan Reynolds is directed by collaborator John Krasinski on set of their film Imaginary Friends

Ryan Reynolds was directed by collaborator John Krasinski on Wednesday on the set of their upcoming Imaginary Friends in Coney Island.

The 45-year-old actor listened intently as an animated Krasinski, 42, charted the next scene.

They were also joined by actress Cailey Fleming, although the film’s other stars, Steve Carell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, were absent from the day’s shooting.

Reynolds looked sharp during filming in a stark white shirt and black overcoat.

The Deadpool star was also costumed in a set of striped pants and suspenders.

Krasinski, who will also star in the film along with directing and producing, kept it casual in a plain white T-shirt and slim-fitting black pants.

The director of A Quiet Place had headphones around his neck and a black cap on his head.

Development on Imaginary Friends was revealed to the public in 2019.

At the time, Deadline reported that Paramount had won the rights to the project in a bidding war.

The media outlet also pointed out that Krasinski would be writing the film’s screenplay, along with directing, producing and starring.

It follows a man who has the ability to see and interact with imaginary friends.

The character then meets several forgotten friends who have gone bad over time and starts working to save them from themselves.

Other cast members in the feature include Bobby Moynihan, Fiona Shaw and Louis Gossett Jr.

Both Krasinski and Reynolds are two of the producers of the project.

Carell recently spoke with Entertainment tonight and told media he was looking forward to reuniting with his former costar from The Office.

‘I only expect joy and pleasure. I mean, he’s the best, and he’s a great director,” he said.

The star of The Patient went on to say that he would not make the filming process easy for his former castmate.

“I’ll put him to the test, you know? I make him work for it. I may be one of those finicky actors who don’t always agree, or don’t get out of my trailer,” he said.

Carell added, “You think you’ve hired someone who is a friend, but you’re wrong!”

According to VarietyImaginary Friends will be released on November 17, 2023.