Ryan Reynolds gets emotional discussing wife Blake Lively and their kids at People’s Choice Awards

Ryan Reynolds got a little emotional as he discussed his family during his People’s Icon Award acceptance speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The 46-year-old actor shares seven-year-old James, six-year-old Inez and three-year-old Betty with his wife of ten years, actress Blake Lively.

The Deadpool star was introduced by his Free Guy co-star Lil Rel Howrey before taking the stage at Barker Hangar to give a heartfelt speech.

He thanked his three families during his speech: his original family, including his parents and siblings, his working family at his production company Maximum Effort, and his “family family,” wife Blake Lively and their three children, with another on the way.

Thank you Blake and my three daughters. Soon it will be a fourth child. Blake and my girls you are literally my heart, hope and happiness. I joke that my family wears me out, but you give me more strength than any man can earn,” Reynolds said, choking a little.

Reynolds began his speech jokingly, “I feel like I’m at my funeral, but I’m allowed to leave.” I think I finally tested positive for icon. I’ve avoided it for years, but here we are.’

“The one thing you get when you get a trophy like that, you don’t get one without a lot of help from a lot of real icons and people who don’t always put their iconic energy in front of the camera. Over the course of this long career, there are literally far too many people to list, but I wouldn’t fail to mention that it starts with my family and ends with my family,” he said to audience applause.

‘To my mother, three brothers, one of whom is sitting there, and to my father who left us a few years ago. If you could see all the things that are going on, he’d be impressed, but you’d be amazed by his three little granddaughters,” Reynolds said to applause.

“Wherever he is right now, I promise you he’s probably not watching the People’s Choice Awards. He cultivated most of his opinions through old episodes of Baywatch, so he probably does, I’m guessing,” Reynolds joked.

“To my original family, thank you for making me who I am and your unwavering support of me despite some questionable years there,” he added, before thanking his “work family” at Maximum Effort, of which he said it’s ‘super’. important to me.’

“Thank you for bringing me to this moment in my life. My career has taken incredible and wonderful turns as I get to work with some of the most talented people on the planet every day. People with skills and points of view vastly different from mine. I am so thankful that Maximum Effort, this company has not only changed me, but has left room for others to change,” he said.

He concluded his talk by revealing, “I want to share the experience of working and storytelling because I see firsthand how stories are enhanced with diverse and diverse backgrounds and viewpoints.”

“Maximum Effort and I have been fortunate enough to create two organizations with tremendous access and opportunity for communities that have been discriminated against, overlooked or marginalized,” he added to the applause.

“These two organizations can use the help to strengthen their goal. The people in this room are listening, one of them is Group initiative and the other is the Creative ladder,’ he added.

“If you could support them, great. If you want to get into these industries then join us, whether or not one of these fancy icon awards waiting for you, working in these fields is a daily challenge and joy and they bring people together. The best people I know have been brought together by these organizations in the world can certainly use a lot more togetherness right now, so thank you for this award,” Reynolds concluded.