Ryan Reynolds discovers an ‘extremely subtle polyp’ while undergoing colonoscopy on camera

Ryan Reynolds discovers an “extremely subtle polyp” while undergoing a “potentially life-saving” colonoscopy with Rob McElhenney on camera in a new YouTube video.

While raising awareness for colon cancer, the 45-year-old Deadpool star revealed that he only agreed to broadcast the procedure publicly if McElhenney, also 45, learned Welsh.

“It’s a simple step that can literally, and I mean literally, save your life,” the father of three told viewers of the medical screening that examines the rectum and abdomen for abnormalities and disease.

After the 30-minute examination, Reynolds was told by his doctor that they had found an “extremely subtle polyp.”

“This was potentially life-saving for you – I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor told the Free Guy actor. “This is exactly why you’re doing this. You had no symptoms.’

After removing the polyp, he noted, “You interrupt the natural history of a disease of a process that could have developed into cancer and caused all sorts of problems.”

McElhenney couldn’t help but scoff at his friend, who joked that he couldn’t “go wrong comparing himself” to Reynolds.

“They either find nothing and that means my colon was cleaner than his, or they find a polyp and it’s either bigger than his, which is great, or smaller than his, which means I was less likely to get cancer – either way, I win,” he joked.

Although McElhenney had three polyps, he was told they were “not bad.”

The video was created in collaboration with the organizations Lead from Behind and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Earlier this year, Reynolds also spoke about mental health issues during an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning.

“I’ve actually had anxiety all my life,” he revealed. “And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality that take over when that happens.”