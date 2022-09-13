Ryan Reynolds discovers an ‘extremely subtle polyp’ while undergoing colonoscopy on camera
While raising awareness for colon cancer, the 45-year-old Deadpool star revealed that he only agreed to broadcast the procedure publicly if McElhenney, also 45, learned Welsh.
“It’s a simple step that can literally, and I mean literally, save your life,” the father of three told viewers of the medical screening that examines the rectum and abdomen for abnormalities and disease.
After the 30-minute examination, Reynolds was told by his doctor that they had found an “extremely subtle polyp.”
“This was potentially life-saving for you – I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor told the Free Guy actor. “This is exactly why you’re doing this. You had no symptoms.’
After removing the polyp, he noted, “You interrupt the natural history of a disease of a process that could have developed into cancer and caused all sorts of problems.”
McElhenney couldn’t help but scoff at his friend, who joked that he couldn’t “go wrong comparing himself” to Reynolds.
“They either find nothing and that means my colon was cleaner than his, or they find a polyp and it’s either bigger than his, which is great, or smaller than his, which means I was less likely to get cancer – either way, I win,” he joked.
Although McElhenney had three polyps, he was told they were “not bad.”
The video was created in collaboration with the organizations Lead from Behind and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Earlier this year, Reynolds also spoke about mental health issues during an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning.
“I’ve actually had anxiety all my life,” he revealed. “And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality that take over when that happens.”
The preventable cancer that affects nearly 20 percent of American adults
What is colon cancer:
Colon cancer – also known as colon cancer – usually starts in the colon/bowel.
About one in 20 Americans is diagnosed with a disease.
The disease normally affects older adults over the age of 50 and begins with benign polyps. Over time, the polyps can become cancerous.
About 20 to 30 percent of patients with colon cancer develop the disease after benign polyps.
Those with a family history of colorectal cancer — especially in parents or siblings — or a history of Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis for more than eight years are at increased risk.
Polyps may cause little to no symptoms in some patients and regular screening tests are recommended.
Colon cancer can be treated in a variety of ways, including surgery, radiation therapy, and drug treatments such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.
The disease is preventable by early detection through colonoscopies and polyp removal.
The average age at which patients are screened for colorectal cancer is 45 years. Those with a family history of the disease are advised to start testing earlier.
Symptoms:
- Change in bowel habits with diarrhea, constipation, or feeling of incomplete emptying
- Thin or loose stools
- Blood or mucus in the stool
- Abdominal pain, bloating and cramps
- Anal or rectal pain
- lump in the anus or rectum
- Unexplained Weight Loss
- Fatigue
- Unexplained Anemia
Source: Cancer Council Australia, Mayo Clinic, ASCRS