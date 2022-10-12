Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell tap dance together in teaser for Apple TV+ Christmas comedy Spirited

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ revealed the first teaser for Sean Anders and John Morris’ $75 million budget Christmas musical comedy Spirited, produced by and starring four-time Emmy winner Will Ferrell and Golden Globe nominee Ryan Reynolds.

In it, 45-year-old Deadpool star portrays Clint Briggs, an Ebenezer Scrooge-type businessman who turns the tables on his Ghost of Christmas Present, played by the 55-year-old SNL veteran.

Spirited marks the first time that Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol has been adapted to be told from the perspective of the ghosts – so Ferrell’s character will re-examine his past, present and future.

The minute-long preview begins with Ryan and Will whipping up a storm among the costumed 19th-century villagers, and Reynolds admits, “Tap is new to me. It’s a very expressive medium.’

For some reason, the Canadian genius — who essentially plays himself in every movie — wears a Santa suit for much of the trailer.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer Plays Clint Briggs’ good-natured co-worker who helps Present teach him kindness during the holiday season.

Two-time SAG Award nominee Sunita Mani (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Servant, GLOW) was featured in the middle of a dance series as Past aka The Ghost of Christmas Past.

There’s a quick shot of The Ghost of Christmas Future traditionally looking like the Grim Reaper with a cloak and skeleton hand.

And there’s a glimpse of Clint Briggs sitting in his lavish home while the ghost of his former business partner, chained to piggy banks (forged during a lifetime of greed and selfishness), haunts him.

The teaser ends with Present and Clint Briggs in a crowded elevator arguing over the identity of Tiny Tim from the classic Dickens story.

Spirited — featuring more than 100 backup dancers — will hit limited US theaters November 11 before streaming on Apple TV+ November 18.

Ryan – who turns 46 next week – used the teaser to wish The Music Man thespian Hugh Jackman a happy 54th birthday.

“This year I give you the gift of being much worse than you in song and dance. But at least there’s Will and Octavia!’ Reynolds tweeted.

Last year, the producer star of The Adam Project said: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan that he asked the Australian Triple Threat for advice on starring in musicals.

“I’ve called Hugh Jackman and asked for advice because I don’t know where I stand,” Ryan told guest co-host Katie Lowes.

“It’s just, learning something new like that, it’s scary… The film is written for people who sing and dance, which we have no history of. We are taught by [choreographer] Chloe Arnold how to tap dance, she’s like a tap god.’