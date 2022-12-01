Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were touched by the bravery of a four year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumor.

<!–

A four-year-old girl who battled a terminal brain tumor and won the hearts of Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has passed away “peacefully surrounded by her family.”

Aria Hodgkiss, from Wrexham, North Wales, had only 12 months to live after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Aria’s parents Melanie and Carl got the news that their daughter had Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) – a highly aggressive brain cancer – on the child’s third birthday in May 2021.

Earlier this year, Wrexham co-owners McElhenney and Reynolds each pledged £10,000 to help fund alternative treatments in a bid to extend Aria’s life. A GoFundMe page for Aria brought in an astonishing £75,675.

Earlier this year, Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney (pictured LR) each pledged £10,000 to help fund alternative treatments in a bid to help extend Aria’s life

However, the heartbroken family announced this morning that Aria had passed away.

They said, ‘Our brave warrior, our little girl Aria, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:30 p.m.

“We are devastated and we have no idea how to go on each day. But we promise you we will continue for you. We love you so much Aria.”

Tributes soon followed on social media, with one person writing, “So sorry for your loss. Thoughts with you all.’

Another said: ‘Absolutely heartbreaking. All my love and strength I send to you all.’

Aria (pictured with mother Melanie), who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer on her third birthday, died ‘peacefully surrounded by her family’

Aria (pictured) was given just 12 months to live after she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor

A GoFundMe page set up by her family for Aria raised a whopping £75,675

Aria’s symptoms first appeared in September 2020 when her parents started noticing that she was losing her balance and her mobility was getting less and less.

Mother Melanie said in February this year, “We are just thankful for every day we have with her.”

There is no known cure for DIPG, a terminal brain tumor that cannot be removed. Most children die within 18 months of diagnosis.

On November 29, the family announced that Aria’s condition was deteriorating and they were told she might only have a few days to live. Unfortunately it turned out to be so.