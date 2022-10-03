Ryan Reynolds and director John Krasinski on the set of Imaginary Friends

Ryan Reynolds was spotted Monday while filming a scene for his new movie Imaginary Friends in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor walked down 6th Avenue in a neat ensemble surrounded by a group of co-stars. One of the actors wore a metal ring around him, tied to a black backpack with a large yellow smiley face on it.

The star was later spotted talking to his director John Krasinski.

New Movie: Ryan Reynolds was spotted on Wednesday filming a scene for his new movie Imaginary Friends in New York City

For his role, Reynolds wore a pied-de-poule vest, button-up shirt with rolled-up sleeves, blue dress pants, a gray hat, and black-and-white leather shoes.

The Free Guy actor seemed in a good mood and smiled as he walked through the crowd. For one of the recordings, he was holding a folder that read “Top Secret” on the front.

The plot of the new film follows a man who can see and interact with imaginary friends. The character meets several forgotten friends who have gone bad over time and starts working to help them by saving them from themselves.

The project is something of a tour de force for Krasinski, who, together with Reynolds, writes, directs, stars and produces the film’s screenplay.

Interesting group: The 45-year-old actor walked down 6th Avenue in a neat ensemble surrounded by a group of co-stars, one of which had a metal ring around him tied to a black backpack with a large yellow smiley face on it

Story: The plot of the new film follows a man who can see and interact with imaginary friends. The character meets several forgotten friends who have gone bad over time and starts working to help them by saving them from themselves

Other cast members in the feature include Steve Carell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Carell told the media that he was looking forward to reuniting with his former costar from The Office.

‘I only expect joy and pleasure. I mean, he’s the best, and he’s a great director,” he said.

According to Variety, Imaginary Friends will be released on November 17, 2023.

Fall coat: Sometimes the star donned a blue overcoat because it seemed cold on set with other crew members wearing coats in the fall weather in New York

Directing: The project is something of a tour de force for the creative John Krasinski, who will write the film’s screenplay, direct, star in the film and co-produce the film with Reynolds.

Great cast: Other cast members in the feature include Steve Carell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In a funny teaser video earlier this week, the proposer, who plays the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool in the Marvel film series, announced that Hugh Jackman, 53, would be starring in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

At the end of the clip, he admits that he has a great idea that fans will love. Hugh then casually enters the scene in the background and walks up the stairs.

Ryan asks him, “Hey, Hugh. Do you want to play Wolverine again?’

Hugh casually replies, “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” as he walks past and up the stairs.

Marvel fans on social media exploded over the announcement, with one writing, “Thank you for coming,” while another wrote, “Bravo, Hugh!”

Funny Guy: At the end of the clip, he admits that he has a great idea that fans will love. Hugh Jackman, 53, then casually enters the scene in the background and walks up the stairs

Wolverine Will Return: The day after Ryan (L) announced that Hugh (R) would return as the late Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the pair sat down for a faux fan Q&A

Hugh first appeared as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men and last stepped into Wolverine’s shoes and clutches in Logan five years ago.

On August 25, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a gushing tribute to his wife Blake as she celebrated her 35th birthday.

“Congratulations, @blakelively. You are spectacular. Not sure if you were born or invented,” Ryan captioned, adding a slideshow of snaps featuring the Gossip Girl actress.

Adorable: Ryan took to Instagram to share a gushing tribute to his wife Blake as she celebrated her 35th birthday; she is expecting their fourth child

He closed the caption of his post by mocking the actress, who occasionally needed some space from him.

“Thank you too for urging me to get out of the house every now and then,” Ryan wrote, followed by a red heart emoji.

Blake is pregnant with her fourth child with the actor, and the couple are hoping for a boy for their fourth child. The Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in September.