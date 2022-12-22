Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal will match $25,000 in donations for foodbank

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will match $25,000 in donations for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Baby Steps program in their latest show of philanthropy.

The friendly announcement that Ryan, 46, and Blake, 35, was made by the organization on Twitter on Tuesday.

Greater Vancouver Food Bank posted, “This holiday season, @vancityreynolds and @blakelively will match your donations up to $25,000 to support our Baby Steps feeding program!”

They continued, “Please join us in helping local babies in need of formula, diapers and baby food. Donate today: http://ow.ly/ovtV50M7NGl’

Ryan retweeted the post and wrote, “Blake and I are excited to support @VanFoodBank.”

He continued, “So many babies with no basic needs met right now. If you donate, we’ll match it. And if you need some help, check out foodbank.bc.ca.”

It comes after the celebrity couple once again showed generosity in February following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Ryan and Blake revealed that he and Blake would match donations of up to $1 million to the United Nations Refugee Agency in support of Ukrainian refugees.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries,” Ryan wrote on a retweet of a post from the nonprofit.

He continued, “They need protection. If you donate, we’ll match it to $1,000,000, creating double support.”

The UN Refugee Agency’s original tweet read: “Currently, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes.

“Please make a donation today to send life-saving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds & @blakelively will match your donation $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000.”

Blake also shared the announcement on her own Instagram page, posting a photo of a mother with a child in a jacket in the Ukrainian colors blue and yellow.

The Gossip Girl star wrote, “@vancityreynolds and I will match every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate.

‘@usaforunhcr is helping on the ground the more than 50,000 Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours.

Ryan and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012 and share son James, seven, and daughters Inez, five, and Betty, two, have regularly stepped up over the years to lend a hand in times of crisis.

In February, the pair donated an additional $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The two had already contributed $500,000 each to the organizations when the pandemic first started in 2020.

In January, Ryan and Blake gave $13,000 to a fundraiser to support Welsh footballer Jordan Davies and his girlfriend Kelsey Edwards following the stillbirth of their son.

Last September, the couple donated $1 million to American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The couple’s other acts of generosity include donating $500,000 to help the homeless.