Ryan Porteous admits Scotland debut was ‘a dream come true’ after impressive Ukraine performance

Ryan Porteous last night described his brilliant Scotland debut as ‘a dream come true’.

After his first start in the Nations League decider in Krakow, the Hibs defender was a rock as Steve Clarke’s squad secured the point they needed to finish at the top of Group B1, secure promotion to Pool A and complete the safety net of a European Championship Play-off 2024.

The 23-year-old, who was accused of cheating by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in a Premiership match just two weeks ago, answered his critics by helping to shut out a Ukrainian team that needed to win to take the Scots to first place. .

Porteous was thrown in the deep end after injuries, suspensions and a virus decimated Clarke’s resources, Porteous admitted: “I’m fizzy. I’ve waited a long time for this opportunity, mainly because the guys were fantastic. I am very happy that I get my chance and that I can help the team.

‘Of course I played in two cup finals. They’re all huge games, but this is one of the biggest games of my career.

“Your first Scotland start is a dream come true. I really enjoyed it, but it’s more about what the guys have accomplished to get to this stage.

“I’m lucky enough to get into a situation where I only needed a point for the last game.”

Preferred to Declan Gallagher of St Mirren in the center of defence, Porteous’ appearance on the team sheet for such a massive match raised eyebrows. Often accused of brash behavior on the pitch, he marked his fourth call-up to the national team with a display of calm authority.

“All eyes are on the entire squad and how we perform,” he said. “There will be a little extra pressure because it’s my first game, but I’ve played in a lot of big games.

“Today was not about me, it was about Scotland achieving what they set out to achieve after performing so well in the group.

“I’m lucky enough to get over the last hurdle and achieve one of my own goals.”

Forced to hold a roll call after a virus ripped through the team hotel, Clarke put his trust in the inexperienced Easter Road rookie.

Asked when he heard he was playing, Porteous said with a grin: ‘Just today, when the manager mentioned the team this morning.

“I’m very happy, of course, because as a boy growing up, all you want to do is play for Scotland.

“When you get that first one, it’s brilliant, but my mind quickly turned to the need to put in a good performance.

“It goes straight from a personal achievement to a team mindset.”

His performance was crowned with a stunning tackle on substitute Oleksandr Zubkov in the 90th minute. As Ukraine cried out in vain for a penalty, Porteous looked to the sky and roared.

Admitting it was as satisfying as a goal, he laughed: “After that I actually celebrated (Ryan) Christie’s block too….

“I was maybe a little nervous in case I got hold of him. It was a good tackle and a good block – and for me that was as good as a goal. Maybe I’ll get a stick for celebrating a tackle well enough.’

Porteous spoke for the first time since Dons boss Goodwin received an SFA disciplinary charge for accusing him of defrauding the referee to win a penalty. Porteous parried questions about the matter.

“Ah, it’s about the squad,” he objected. “I’m just lucky enough to come in here with a manager who has so much confidence in me to throw me in.

‘It’s about the whole country. When I play for Scotland, at any age group, I always gave 100 percent. Now I’ve made my mark in the first team, but I have to get myself out of that because it’s only one game and look how much the team has done for that. I’m just glad to be a part of it.

“Of course I want to play for Scotland for years and get as many caps as possible. But I also want Scotland’s strongest squad so we can get to the European Championship and World Cup – and if that means guys like Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper, who are Premier League players, get the nod, that’s awesome.

“I am delighted to play my part. And I’m very happy that the team has come to where we want to be.”