Ryan Phillippe is ‘so proud’ of his and Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon after his acting debut

Ryan Phillippe is ‘so proud’ of his and Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon for making his acting debut.

The 18-year-old son of The Cruel Intentions will make his acting appearance in season three of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, which debuts on Netflix on August 12.

And his dad couldn’t be happier that the teen has followed in his footsteps. “I’m so proud,” Ryan gushed in his Instagram caption.

In 2020, Deacon released his debut single Long Run, a duet with pop star Nina Nesbitt.

And his father — who also has daughter Ava, 22, with ex-wife Reese, who also has Tennessee, nine, with husband Jim Toth — said his son is more focused on his music than acting and studying the art form in college. .

He added that the teenager attends a music school. That is his primary focus. He likes to act, and he will do what he wants, but his focus is mainly on music.’

Deacon drops a new mixtape on SoundCloud on Friday. Ryan, 47, added to Entertainment Tonight: “The music, he’s dropping a mixtape on SoundCloud this Friday. It’s unbelievable.

“I’m so excited people are hearing it. It’s really good stuff. I’m super proud.’

Ryan and Reese reunited last year for Deacon’s 18th birthday.

The couple – who were married between 1999 and 2007 – both shared touching Instagram tributes to their son on his special day in October, as they posed with him to celebrate the occasion.

Ryan wrote on the image-sharing platform: “Happy 18th birthday to our beautiful, smart, talented and caring son.

“You are a true light in this world and you are so loved by everyone you know. We are lucky enough to be your mom and dad. I love you pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)’

The Legally Blonde actress shared a series of snapshots of her son over the years, including one of him getting ready to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.

Reese captioned the photos: ‘How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!

“One day he traded Pokémon cards, sang Bruno Mars songs, and played American Ninja Warrior in the backyard.

“The next day he’s bigger than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making music with his best friends. My heart is bursting with pride at the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars.’