Ryan Papenhuyzen reveals how Tom Brady inspired him to prove the doubters wrong

Ryan Papenhuyzen has had to fight his way to the top of the NRL, and says he couldn’t have reached the top without the inspiration of an all-time sporting great.

Melbourne Storm gun Papenhuyzen was told as a teenager he was too small to pursue his dream of playing rugby league professionally.

But now weighing 84 kilos and considered one of the best players in the sport, the fullback says he turned to legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady for inspiration.

Ryan Papenhuyzen has revealed how he was inspired to prove the doubters wrong as a teenager

“It probably got me down when I first found out, but when I started to develop a bit, there was that extra little bit of motivation that kept me going,” he shared. Fox Sports.

‘I really believe that you’re never too small or you’re never too big or you’re never quite fast enough to do anything.

‘I look at someone like Tom Brady over in the NFL, when he came through the draft, he was overlooked a lot, he was slow and didn’t think he was up to it, and then you look at someone like him.

‘I think you find your difference somewhere and for him it was between his ears and for me it’s something I’ve worked very hard on and I just think there are other areas you can make up with if you are too small or whatever.

The Melbourne Storm star was told he was too small to carve out a career in rugby league

However, he was inspired by NFL legend Tom Brady, who proved his doubters wrong in the United States

‘One thing I learned when I came down to the Storm is that you can do anything you want if you really put your mind to it, and from there the world really is your oyster.’

Papenhuyzen spent a year away from the league as a teenager trying his hand at union and touch football, but was lured back to his first love when his desire to reach the NRL was rekindled.

“It was always a dream as a kid to play NRL, but then there was that little period in between where I was indirectly told you’re not good enough,” Papenhuyzen said.

Papenhuyzen is now regarded as one of the best players currently competing in the NRL

‘I enjoyed my touch footy and played (rugby) union at school, played cricket at the weekend, I just love sport in general.

‘It wasn’t that hard to have a year off then, but I pretty much got back to it again with my footing.

‘We started a team out of Dundas and they got into the Balmain competition and we won a competition there and I just enjoyed playing football again.

‘Proceeded through the Balmain junior system and was then recruited by Storm and the rest is history.’