Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer DETHRONES Bridgerton as Netflix’s second most-watched English language show

Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer TAKES Bridgerton as Netflix’s second-most-watched English-language show of all time

By Deirdre Simonds and Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:19, October 11, 2022 | Updated: 10:24 PM, October 11, 2022

Ryan Murphy’s limited series, about the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time.

After three weeks at the top of the streaming platform’s Top 10, the true crime show, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer, starring Evan Peters, racked up a whopping 701.37 million hours.

While the Stranger Things 4 program didn’t dethrone for first place, the chilling biographical drama Shonda Rhimes’ surpassed Bridgerton in viewers.

Impressive: Ryan Murphy's limited series, about the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has become Netflix's second most popular English-language series of all time
Over the weekend, Murphy’s movie, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the most watched movie, making him the first producer to hold the top two positions for a TV series and movie on Netflix simultaneously

Murphy is currently in his third year of his deal with Netflix.

To date, he has already produced two other limited series, Hollywood and Halston, as well as two musicals, The Prom and The Boys In the Band, and teen horror drama Mr. Harrison’s Phone.

Quite an achievement: Over the weekend, Murphy's movie, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, the most watched film, making him the first producer to hold the top two positions for a TV series and movie on Netflix simultaneously; seen in 2016
Dahmer, a show about one of America’s most infamous cannibal serial killers, is on track to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language TV series of all time.

Starring Evan Peters as the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, the show has held the number one spot on the English-language TV charts since its release.

Dahmer murdered 17 people – many of whom were young, gay African Americans – between 1978 and 1991

Wow: After three weeks at the top of the streaming platform's Top 10, the true crime show, Dahmer ¿ Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer, starring Evan Peters, was watched a whopping 701.37 million hours
While the Stranger Things 4 program didn't dethrone for first place, Shonda Rhimes' chilling biographical drama Bridgerton surpassed in viewers
Chilling: Dahmer, a show about one of America's most infamous cannibal serial killers, is on track to become Netflix's second most popular English-language TV series of all time
in mr. Harrigan’s Phone stars Jaeden Martell as the lead character Craig, who befriended an elderly billionaire named John Harrigan.

The horror film takes a turn when Harrigan dies and Craig realizes that he can communicate with him from beyond the grave via a cell phone.

The feature film is written and directed by John Lee Hancock and is based on the Stephen King story.

Center of Public Fascination: Starring Evan Peters as the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, the show has held the number one spot on the English-language TV chart since its release.
