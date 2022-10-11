Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer DETHRONES Bridgerton as Netflix’s second most-watched English language show

Ryan Murphy’s limited series, about the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time.

After three weeks at the top of the streaming platform’s Top 10, the true crime show, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer, starring Evan Peters, racked up a whopping 701.37 million hours.

While the Stranger Things 4 program didn’t dethrone for first place, the chilling biographical drama Shonda Rhimes’ surpassed Bridgerton in viewers.

Over the weekend, Murphy’s movie, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the most watched movie, making him the first producer to hold the top two positions for a TV series and movie on Netflix simultaneously

Murphy is currently in his third year of his deal with Netflix.

To date, he has already produced two other limited series, Hollywood and Halston, as well as two musicals, The Prom and The Boys In the Band, and teen horror drama Mr. Harrison’s Phone.

Dahmer murdered 17 people – many of whom were young, gay African Americans – between 1978 and 1991

in mr. Harrigan’s Phone stars Jaeden Martell as the lead character Craig, who befriended an elderly billionaire named John Harrigan.

The horror film takes a turn when Harrigan dies and Craig realizes that he can communicate with him from beyond the grave via a cell phone.

The feature film is written and directed by John Lee Hancock and is based on the Stephen King story.