Ryan Moloney reveals he’s hoping to land a film role following hugely successful Neighbours finale

Neighbors star Ryan Moloney has revealed he’s eyeing acting roles again after shifting his focus to a construction career.

In an interview with Mark Dolan on GB News last night, Ryan, 42, who has played Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi on the soap since 1995, said that after the success of this week’s finale, he is reconsidering working on things big and small. screens.

“I would like to do more acting and more TV and film. I would love to come to the UK to watch one of your dramas. That would be absolutely special,” he said.

Ryan explained, “I just don’t say no to anything and in the meantime I’m doing civil construction.

“I’m about to go into civil construction and have to do what every little boy dreams of and learn how to drive trucks and excavators and dig big holes, so it’s all one big adventure.”

When asked how much contact he’s had with cast members like Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, Ryan joked, “Well, it’s very limited because that’s what the court order says I can.”

When it comes to regrets, Ryan insists he doesn’t have many.

‘I wouldn’t change anything. Probably the biggest downside is just trying to manage, like all that kind of fame and attention,” he said.

“That’s something for me to deal with, but if you realize that your family is involved too and they weren’t raised with it and they weren’t trained for it and have kids – kids don’t want all that attention have on them.

The epic finale focused on Neighbor Legend Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney, left) marriage to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden, right) where he finally got his happily ever after

“I was at the gym with my daughter and before you know it, we’ve got a whole exercise group that wants to take pictures with me and she’s just like, ‘oh my god.’

“It’s things like that that you’re kind of ‘I’m grateful I’m leaving’ at that point in the sense that maybe my kids can go a little more under the radar and just enjoy having a little more dad instead.” from the famous TV man.’

Ryan told earlier The Daily Telegraph of his new career: ‘I don’t rule anything out. I am studying civil engineering about driving excavators and building roads.

‘I like to play with those kinds of machines. I like doing earthworks, all that kind of manual labor. That’s where I am, but who knows where it will all end.’

Ryan also revealed that he has a commercial pilot’s license and said he “might start flying again when the time is right.”

Also featured on the show was Benjamin McNair (left) who played Malcolm Kennedy, and the actor paid tribute to fans of the show he met when he visited the UK

Also featured on the show was Benjamin McNair, 47, who played Malcolm Kennedy, and the actor paid tribute to fans of the show he met when he visited the UK.

“I did and I really enjoyed it. I was born there, I have my family there, aunts and cousins,’ he said.

“I went back in 2000 and went back in 1999, it’s a great place.

‘The British, the UK – it’s a wonderful place to be, they hug the neighbors like a big, big warm hug. It is beautiful.’

Asked why he thought the series was so popular in the UK, Benjamin said: “I think it’s because we’re playing and it’s jovial and it’s fun and it’s Larrikinism.

“They’re things you wouldn’t normally see and you hope to see a kangaroo bounce in front of the camera one day.”

In the finale of the all-star Neighbours series, the soap won ratings in Australia for the first time in more than a decade.

The long-running Australian soap came to an end this week after 37 years. Pictured: Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue in the final episode

The episode, which aired simultaneously on Channel 10 and 10 Peach, attracted 873,000 subway viewers on both stations, thanks in large part to the cast of returning favorites such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

The latest ever episode of Neighbours also ended on a high in the UK this week, peaking at nearly 3 million viewers tuning in to Channel 5 on Friday afternoon.

Neighbors was discontinued after Britain’s Channel 5 decided in March not to renew its contract with production company Fremantle to finance and broadcast the series.