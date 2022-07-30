Ryan Kerrigan retires as Washington fan favorite signs one-day contract with Commanders

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that fan-favorite pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan signed a one-day contract with the team to retire from the franchise he spent nearly his entire career with.

Drafted by Washington in 2011, Kerrigan is ending his career as a franchise leader in sacks and a four-time Pro Bowler. He didn’t miss a game in the first eight seasons of his career, playing in three playoff games for the franchise.

Kerrigan spent last season — his only one outside of Washington — with the Eagles, but returned to Washington on Saturday to be honored.

“Sometimes I think about the life I’ve been able to live thanks to football, and I can’t believe it’s me who was chosen to live it,” he said. said in a statement.

Kerrigan was honored at a news conference on Saturday in retirement at the Washington facility

Kerrigan celebrated the milestone with his wife Jessica (right) and their children

“For no matter how long I played and how focused I was on the task, luckily I never lost sight of how cool it is to be an NFL player. Driving to FedEx Field on race day and seeing so many people there in my jersey was about as cool (as) it gets.

‘And to have had the success I could have? Something I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams. To say I’m grateful would be quite an understatement.”

The 33-year-old, who spent 10 seasons in Washington, told reporters on Saturday that he actually decided to retire earlier than last season now, after getting a dismal medical report on his knee. Kerrigan said he’d still want to play if it weren’t for that condition, but he also acknowledged the benefits of his newfound retirement.

‘I feel relieved that it’s July and I don’t have to hit anyone’ he told reporters.

The Purdue grad was highly respected by his teammates. Daron Payne, who played three seasons with Kerrigan in Washington, listed some reasons why.

“Everything he does is the right way to do things, and you can learn so much from him if you just sit back and watch him,” Payne said. “I appreciate him, I love him to death and I’m just glad I got the chance to play with him.”