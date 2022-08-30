Ryan Hurd praises wife Maren Morris for condemning Brittany Aldean’s alleged transphobic comments

Ryan Hurd praised his wife Maren Morris for calling out Brittany Aldean’s alleged transphobic comments on Instagram on Thursday.

After singer Jason Aldean’s wife caused a stir for thanking her parents for “not changing” her gender during her “tomboy phase,” Hurd, 35, expressed support for his wife’s decision to condemn Brittany’s bigoted rhetoric. .

Scoring fast points by bullying transgender people is not brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them,” the Chasing After You singer tweeted.

He continued: “Deal of honor that CO also has a completely normal discourse. Shut up and sing only to those you disagree with.’

In a separate post, Hurd said he had “a lot of people” telling him that “his and Morris” “career is over, like the last time she talked about something, it was gone.”

‘Honestly, we’re pretty good here. Tours are good, we have a 2 year old we love, we are damn good, and I promise she won’t shut up now,” he shot.

Morris expressed disgust over a comment made by Brittany during a prep video, in which she said, “I would really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender as I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.’

Compatriot Cassadee Pope, 32, took to social media on Friday to tweet: “You’d think beauty brand celebs would see the positives of including LGBTQ+ people in their posts. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone who wants to switch. Very nice.’

Maren then joined in with her own message, which read, “It’s so easy, like, not to be an asshole? Sell ​​your clip-ins and zip them up, Insurrection Barbie.’

The curator of XO Britt then doubled down on her Instagram stories and tagged Say It First singer Pope.

First, she shared what a snap of the Twitter comments and her own sarcastic comment to Pope, purposefully calling her “Karen” and thanking her for “calling me Barbie.”

Brittany also compared ‘gender affirmative care’ to female genital mutilation in one slide, writing: ‘Some parents are so eager to be accepted by society that they are willing to make life-changing decisions for their children who are not old enough to fully understand the consequences of their actions. to understand.’

Others wondered whether children under 18 should be able to choose to take puberty blockers or have sex reassignment surgery.

Puberty blockers have often been described as “reversible,” but scientists say not enough research has been done on their side effects.

They have been found to cause symptoms in some patients, including brain swelling and loss of bone density, and can also cause irreversible symptoms, including infertility and loss of the ability to orgasm.

Maren responded to some of the comments with her own video in Instagram Stories, explaining, “You must have been so sweet and supportive to me and Cassadee today. I’ll say, like, we can handle this shit, we’ve been dealing with idiots for years, you know, saying insanely stupid things to us, but like, I’d say look at your trans friends, look at your gay friends, anyone who likes that is into country music and had to watch that bulls**t today and feel inhumane.”

Cassadee also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself saying “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place.”

The Bones singer expressed her support with “You know, I’m glad she didn’t turn into a boy either, because we really don’t need another motherfucker in the world. It sucks when Karens tries to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protective attitude of the kids’. Don’t they put their kids in “Biden-is-a-pedo” shirts on social media? Sounds like a very safe way to protect them from millions of eyes!’

“F**k all the way to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IBs trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a**es.”

Brittany’s husband, Jason Aldean, responded to the post via an Instagram comment, calling his wife “MY Barbie.”

Both Grammy winners have been outspoken supporters of the LGBTQ community for years and have faced backlash from country music fans, but most of the response from followers has been positive.

The Girl singer advocates for more diversity in the country genre, especially for African Americans. She also supported her boyfriend, All Night crooner TJ Osborne, who came out publicly as gay.