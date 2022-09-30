Ryan Gosling shows off his fashion prowess as the star of Gucci’s sizzling new luggage campaign

Commercial

Ryan Gosling once again has his heart racing as the face of Gucci’s sizzling new luggage campaign, and travel has never been so alluring.

The actor, 41, has teamed up with the Italian luxury brand for his Valigeria ads, which show him posing with GG monogrammed suitcases and accessories from the Savoy collection.

Known for his fashion prowess, Gosling models everything from tailored suits to Hawaiian shirts in the travel campaign shot by British fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

Ryan Gosling, 41, is the star of Gucci’s new Valigeria campaign, which sees him posing with luggage and accessories from the brand’s Savoy collection.

The actor models everything from tailored suits to Hawaiian shirts in the travel campaign shot by British fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

Gosling follows in the footsteps of Harry Styles, Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto and Miley Cyrus, who have all starred in Gucci campaigns in recent years.

Gosling also brings the heat in the brand’s new campaign film, which is appropriately set in Heart’s hit ‘Magic Man’.

The minute-long video begins with the actor tossing his cowboy hat into a magical trunk before loading his Gucci luggage into the back of his trunk.

The footage includes shots of him eating fast food on the road and throwing cards into a hat at a hotel while traveling to an unspecified destination.

Gosling ends up on the beach, where he has to drag luggage through the sand while wearing a suit. The video ends with him getting into a big trunk and walking out to a whole new place.

“Traveling for Gucci was never purely physical,” creative director Alessandro Michele said in a press release. ‘Gucci is the brand that accompanied Hollywood artists, writers, actors and directors on their journeys…

That is why I wanted the advertising campaign to have a situationist dimension where the protagonist goes through a “non-place” that is above all a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and in the present, choose Gucci because they grasp the importance of creativity used to build imaginary places.’

Gosling quietly hinted at the collaboration this summer wearing Gucci during the press tour for his movie ‘The Gray Man’.

The Barbie star, who plays Ken in the highly anticipated film, channeled his character in his pastel Gucci suits at the film’s premieres in Los Angeles (left) and London (right) in July.

Gosling changed his look in Berlin, but stuck with Gucci when he opted for a bright red jacket paired with a white button-down shirt, black pants and a tie.

However, the label’s latest collaboration should come as no surprise to Gosling fans. He wore Gucci on the red carpet all summer while promoting his new movie ‘The Gray Man’.

The Barbie star, who plays Ken opposite Margot Robbie in the highly anticipated film, often channeled her character with her pastel looks.

Gosling modeled a seafoam green suit jacket, yellow striped button down shirt and mint green Gucci pants at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ in July.

That same month, she showed up at the film’s London premiere wearing a light purple jacket over pink pants, both from the brand.

Gosling changed his look in Berlin, but stuck with Gucci when he opted for a bright red jacket paired with a white button-down shirt, black pants and a tie.