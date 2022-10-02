Ryan Gosling looks casually cool running errands in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ryan Gosling landed in Sydney late last month with his wife Eva Mendes and their daughters to begin filming his upcoming movie, The Fall Guy.

And on Sunday, the 41-year-old Canadian actor seemed to be busily enjoying his life in the Emerald City as he toured the city’s eastern suburbs.

Ryan tried to hide his identity with a white cap and sunglasses while he ran errands.

Ryan Gosling (pictured) looked casually cool as he ran errands in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Sunday, prior to filming the big-screen version of The Fall Guy

Keeping his look casual, he donned a black printed T-shirt and blue jeans for the occasion as he got out of a black vehicle.

The filming of The Fall Guy will largely take place at Fox Studios in Sydney’s Moore Park.

It comes a month after the announcement that actress Emily Blunt will be joining the cast of the film.

The news about the 39-year-old actress was confirmed in August by Deadlinewhen it was noted that the film would have Gosling in the lead role.

The 41-year-old Canadian actor appeared to be busy enjoying his life in the Emerald City while out and about in the city’s eastern suburbs.

The upcoming feature film will be based on the 1980s television series of the same name and will be directed by John Wick director David Leitch.

The Fall Guy, which premiered in 1981, focused on a stuntman who led a double life as a bounty hunter.

The cast of the program was led by Lee Majors, of Six Million Dollar Man fame, as well as Heather Thomas and Markie Post.

Ryan tried to hide his identity with a white cap and sunglasses while he ran errands

The Fall Guy ran for a total of five seasons, the last of which ended in 1986.

Development of the film adaptation of the program initially started in 2010, and Martin Campbell was considered to be the director.

The project was later shopped and it was announced that McG would direct the feature three years later.

He kept his look casual, wearing a black printed T-shirt and blue jeans for the occasion as he got out of a black vehicle

At the time, Dwayne Johnson was in negotiations to play the lead.

Both entertainment industry figures left the project, which was picked up by Leitch in 2020 when it was announced that Gosling had signed up to star.

The screenplay for the feature film was written by Drew Pearce, who had previously collaborated with the filmmaker on the 2019 feature film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

It comes a month after the announcement that actress Emily Blunt (pictured) will be joining the cast of the film. The news about the 39-year-old actress was confirmed by Deadline

The Fall Guy, which premiered in 1981, focused on a stuntman (played by Lee Majors) who led a double life as a bounty hunter. In the picture with Lindsay Wagner

Plot details for the current adaptation of the program are withheld from the public.

In addition to starring in the film, the Drive star will serve as one of the producers of the project.

The Fall Guy will currently make its debut on March 1, 2024