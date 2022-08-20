Ryan Gosling is in talks to join Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Barbie costar Margot Robbie

<!–

Ryan Gosling could join the latest Ocean’s Eleven cast for a prequel starring Jay Roach.

The 41-year-old Notebook actor is in negotiations to officially sign up for the upcoming feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When the deal is done, Gosling will star alongside his Barbie coster Margot Robbie, 32.

Robbie will serve as producer along with husband Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham.

The script is written by Carrie Solomon and the film is set in 1960s Europe, but other details have not been disclosed.

Although the film has not yet been given the green light, production may begin in the spring of 2023.

The Ocean’s Eleven franchise took off after its debut in 2001, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon.

Ryan and Margot made headlines earlier this summer when they went to Venice Beach, CA to film Barbie.

The two were seen embodying their characters – Barbie and Ken – in bright neon-colored outfits and matching pale blond hair.

The upcoming feature is based on the iconic toy of the same name and will be released next summer.

In recent weeks, Gosling has embarked on a press tour for Netflix’s The Gray Man, which began streaming in late July.

Meanwhile, Gosling has signed on to star opposite Emily Blunt in Universal’s The Fall Guy, an action drama directed by David Leitch.

While the heartthrob has worked opposite some of Hollywood’s most beautiful and talented actresses, its real protagonist is Eva Mendes, who has been working together for years.

The couple share two daughters whom they keep out of the spotlight: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, seven, and Amada Lee Gosling, six.

Ryan and Eva met while filming the movie The Place Beyond the Pines and have been an item since 2011.