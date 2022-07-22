Ryan Gosling admits feeling surprised by reaction to shirtless Ken photo during talk show visit

Ryan Gosling said he was surprised by the reaction to his shirtless Ken photo from the Barbie movie on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I was surprised that some people clutched their pearls to my Ken as if they had ever thought of Ken for a second,” said the 41-year-old actor, wearing a dark blue suit with a peach shirt. . “They never played with Ken. Nobody’s playing with Ken, man. Did you play with Ken?’

“No,” said Jimmy, 47.

“Exactly,” Ryan said.

“He was available,” Jimmy said. “He stayed in the toy box.”

“It’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones,” Ryan said.

“It’s officially broken the internet,” Jimmy said of the photo earlier.

“Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years,” Ryan joked. “So it gave me no choice.”

Jimmy noted that Vanity Fair speculated that Ryan chose the role of Ken because he liked denim jackets and showed pictures of Ryan in denim.

“Did you take me to your show to shame me?” said Ryan. “There’s no denim shame in my game, man. I like denim.’

Jimmy asked Ryan how he made the decision to take on the role after contacting director Greta Gerwig, 38, and going into his backyard to think about it.

“Best script I’ve ever read,” Ryan said. “I walk out into the backyard and you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a crushed lemon.’

Jimmy then shared Ryan’s photo of the Ken doll in the dirt.

“This is a sign that you should make this movie,” Jimmy said. “The total lack of respect.”

“I texted it to Greta and I said, ‘I’ll be your Ken, because his story needs to be told,'” Ryan said.

Ryan was on the show to promote his role in the newly released Netflix action movie The Gray Man.

Jimmy said the movie was action packed.

“You know that in most action movies, there are four to five action moments at the most, big action moments,” Ryan said. “This has nine, Jimmy.”

Jimmy showed the poster for the film, saying that Ryan and his co-star Chris Evans, 41, are both rocking facial hair.

“Our facial hair had different acting styles,” Ryan said. “His mustache went to Stella Adler school and my goatee was Meisner. And it’s electric on set, but off-camera it’s a problem.”

Jimmy asked him to explain the plot of the film. Ryan said the movie starts with action and his character is released from prison to be a spy.

“But he doesn’t want to be a spy, Jimmy,” Ryan said. “He’d rather sit at home watching Netflix like the rest of us. But he can’t. They force him to. The only way he gets out is to go back in. More action. Great cast, great characters, and then we close it with so much action.”

Jimmy played a clip from the movie and then Ryan looked at Jimmy’s hand and asked what was wrong with his black pink nail finger. Jimmy said he was stuck in a screen door. Ryan then took the pink nail polish from his pocket and handed it to Jimmy.

“You know, I have two little girls,” Ryan said before painting Jimmy’s nail.

“Jimmy, you’re in the spotlight,” Ryan joked.

In one skit, Jimmy joked that they starred together in the 1990s on a crime series called “Tough Cop, Tough Cop.”

“We played two detective partners, but we were both the tough cops,” Jimmy said. “Man, we didn’t play by the book at all.”

“It’s canceled,” Ryan said. “It was way, way too heavy for TV.”

Jimmy then played a snippet of the show with both of them dressed in white shirts with leather gun holsters wearing wigs and mustaches while playing tough cops questioning and yelling at a mannequin.

Jimmy also starred in a clip from their next series called “Tougher Cop, Tougher Cop” where they hit the mannequin and Ryan yelled for him to sit in his chair. In their next “show” sketch, titled “Toughest Cop, Toughest Cop,” they kept spinning and throwing the mannequin around.

“They don’t make TV like that anymore,” Jimmy said.

After the clips, Jimmy and Ryan donned their tough police uniforms.