Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend sent him their sex videos weeks after accusing him of ‘blackmailing’ her

Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend Kate Greville sent him their sex videos weeks after she accused him of ‘blackmailing’ her – as a court heard today she told a friend that bruises on her arm were caused by the couple having ‘rough sex’ and not from an assault.

Jurors in the former-Manchester United star’s domestic assault trial had previously been told about an incident in Dubai in 2017 in which Giggs is accused of throwing Ms Greville naked out of a hotel room.

They had also been told how a friend of Ms Greville had noticed bruises on her arms following the alleged assault, which at the time she had dismissed as ‘sex bruises’.

Following an alleged assault at his Manchester home in November 2020, for which Giggs is facing an assault charge, Ms Greville later told the police the marks in Dubai were the result of an assault.

But Chris Daw QC, representing Giggs, today asked about a message from Ms Greville sent three weeks after the alleged incident in the Middle East.

Ms Greville today told a court how she ‘dropped her phone into a river’ and had her second phone pinched by muggers after being asked to share it with officers probing her assault claims;

The court also heard how Giggs’s daughter discovered her father’s affair with Ms Greville after finding a digital Valentines Card sent to the soccer ace. Liberty Giggs found the Valentines message on her father’s phone in February 2018.

Ms Greville, meanwhile, batted-off suggestions she was a ‘gold digger’ from the footballer’s legal team after it was revealed she told a friend she was ‘not going to walk away’ from their ‘violent’ relationship ‘with nothing’;

In cross examination by the former footballer’s lawyer, Chris Daw QC, she rejected that she was seeking compensation from the star, saying: ‘Absolutely not’;

Ms Greville admitted to having sex with the former Manchester United star two months before leaving her husband, who she alleged in court was ‘controlling’;

Ms Greville claimed initially her and Giggs’ relationship had been ‘amazing’, but had then deteriorated before becoming ‘relentlessly awful’ while they lived together during the Covid pandemic;

Giggs is accused of having ‘full-on’ relationships with eight other women during his his ‘toxic’ six-year on-off relationship with Kate Greville;

Ms Greville told jurors she found evidence of his infidelity on an iPad and then confronted Giggs;

Ms Greville said she decided to leave Giggs while he was away managing Wales – and would move into a new flat;

She told the jury that when she attempted to leave the ex-Manchester United star over his ‘controlling’ behaviour, Giggs ‘bombarded’ her with up to 50 messages an hour and threatened to ruin her career;

The court heard that in one instance when she stopped answering him, he flew out to where she was staying in Dubai and said to her ‘let’s start a family, you are the only person I want to be with’;

She told jurors that during two rows Giggs threw her naked out of their hotel room – and on one occasion threw a laptop at her head;

Ms Greville also claimed the former Wales winger ‘randomly’ sent a naked photo of himself to her, that she feared he could post ‘something of a really private nature’ on a work WhatsApp group and that he would call her by the name of his ex-wife, Stacey, as his ‘ultimate insult’;

She also claimed Giggs would treat her ‘like his housemaid or his mum’, telling her she was stacking the dishwasher the wrong way, making the beds incorrectly, or complaining ‘if his tea was not ready on time’;

Ms Greville says that during a row in at his £1.7 Manchester home in November 2020 Giggs ‘come out of nowhere’ and ‘deliberately headbutted’ her;

Giggs is in on trial accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville and her sister Emma. He denies all charges.

The message read: ‘Good morning, babeeee. OMG this is amazing. Our sex is out of this world.’

It was followed by messages from Ms Greville asking to meet him later that day, adding ‘it’s a long story’ but that one of her work colleagues had a problem with her ex-boyfriend who had hacked into her social media and police had been called.

Mr Daw asked why was she asking Giggs about the harassment of a woman, if he was ‘such a terrible abuser of women’, as she claimed.

Ms Greville replied: ‘Because at that point, it had not got to the point it had, not got the to extremities of what we discussed yesterday. It was gradual, it was subtle at that point it was not as bad as it was in 2019.’

By October 2017, Ms Greville had agreed to come back from the Middle East to live in Manchester and work for the hospitality company owned by Giggs and his former team-mate Gary Neville.

She had a ‘six-figure’ salary from the firm and rented an apartment in central Manchester, returning to the UK in January 2018.

Mr Daw suggested previously the couple had a long-distance relationship but now the dynamic had changed.

Ms Greville has told the court she returned to the UK thinking she would be in a relationship with Giggs, but he instead became more distant.

Mr Daw said in January 2018, Giggs had to be interviewed for the job of football manager of the Wales national team and he therefore had a lot of work to do to prepare.

Ms Greville said: ‘The work situation was not the reason for him not paying me much attention. There was obviously other things going on in his life as well.’

The court heard the couple had reconciled in May 2019, but by then Giggs had deleted their sex videos.

He then messaged Ms Greville: ‘Do you still have our naughty videos?’

To which she replied she had ‘most of them’, before Giggs asked her to resend them to him, the court heard.

Mr Daw said to Ms Greville: ‘This is just six weeks after you say he was threatening to blackmail you with sex tapes?’

Ms Greville agreed and confirmed she had sent him ‘a number of such videos’.

Asked why she had sent them, she told the court: ‘Because we were back in a relationship.’

And on whether she had concerns that similar issues may arise between the couple in the future, Ms Greviile said: ‘I thought he had changed and he was in a different place. This was the same cycle of things. He promised he would change.’

Mr Daw QC also asked why she had not told her friend and business partner Elsa Roodt about the alleged assault in Dubai when asked.

Ms Greville, sat behind a curtain shielded from Giggs and the public gallery, said: ‘I was embarrassed and I didn’t want to admit it.’

Mr Daw said: ‘It was a bruise caused by rough sex that the two of you enjoyed a lot.’

Ms Greville replied: ‘That bruise was not caused by rough sex.’

The court also heard how a few days after the alleged Dubai incident Ms Greville messaged a photograph of herself to Giggs.

The message read: ‘Tan is coming along nicely. My sex bruise is coming along nicely too!!’

Mr Daw added: ‘The truth of it is you did from time to time get bruises from sex.’ Ms Greville said: ‘Not that I recall.’

Confirming that she had not reported the alleged assault to police in Dubai, she said: ‘No, I didn’t admit to the assault because I was embarrassed but I told Elsa we had argued.

‘I was later to work, visibly shaken and very upset which was evident that day. I tried to play down the bruising on my arm.’

Giggs is in on trial accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville and her sister Emma. He denies all charges against him and is on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

On Day Three of the trial, in which Ms Greville faced cross-examination from Giggs’ lawyers, jurors heard:

Ms Greville’s claim that she ‘dropped her phone into a river’ and had her second phone pinched by muggers after being asked to share it with officers probing her assault claims;

How Giggs’s daughter discovered her father’s affair with married Ms Greville after finding a Valentines message from the PR executive;

That Ms Greville now has a 12-week old baby, with a new partner, after she claimed in court how Giggs told her she ‘didn’t deserve to be a parent’;

The ex-footballer’s lawyer, Chris Daw QC, claimed bruises on Ms Greville’s arm were caused by the pair engaging in ‘rough sex’ and not from an assault, as she had earlier claimed;

Mr Daw also read out messages between Giggs and Ms Greville in which the former footballer said he had bought sex toys from Agent Provocateur after she had asked him to be ‘more assertive’ in the bedroom;

Ms Greville also batted-back claims she was a gold digger, after it was revealed she told a friend she was ‘not going to walk away’ from their ‘violent’ relationship ‘with nothing’;

The PR executive insisted she was initially attracted to Giggs ‘not because of his money and not because he was a footballer’ but because he was ‘very inspiring’.

Digging deeper into the pair’s sex life, Mr Daw also told the court that Giggs had purchased and shared images of sex toys, including a paddle and handcuffs from lingerie brand Agent Provocateur.

Mr Daw said his client had bought the sex toys after Ms Greville had asked him to be ‘more assertive’ in the bedroom.

In a series of messages, read out in court by Mr Daw, Ms Greville messaged: ‘I want you, rough.’

Mr Giggs messaged: ‘Do you? I’m scared of hurting you. Ms Greville replied: ‘I want it to hurt, not in a weird way. I want you to surprise and shock me.’

Mr Giggs messaged: ‘It’s a fine line.’ Ms Greville replied: ‘Well we’ll just have to have fun finding that line then.’

The court heard Giggs then sent a picture of a paddle from Agent Provocateur. Ms Greville messaged: ‘What is that?’ Mr Giggs replied: ‘You asked me to be a bit more assertive.’

Ms Greville then sent: ‘When are we using this?’ prompting Mr Giggs to reply: ‘After I use these badboys,’ sharing a picture of handcuffs.

Ms Greville then replied: ‘They’re amazing… Oh my god this is brilliant.’

Questioning the witness, Mr Daw said: ‘You’re saying you didn’t receive any kind of bruise from sex. Ms Greville said: ‘I said not that I recall. We never used that paddle, not once.

Mr Daw said: ‘The sex bruise was a joke, not a rouse. It was something you were taking pleasure in.’ Ms Greville said: ‘I was joking about it being a sex bruise, I was making light of telling Elsa it was a sex bruise which was wrong.’

It comes as jurors yesterday heard evidence from Ms Greville, who said Giggs had told her that she ‘did not deserve to be a parent’ during a blazing row between the pair.

She also told the court how the ex-Manchester united star ‘deliberately headbutted’ her during a row at his £1.7million mansion in Worsley in November 2020.

Ms Greville yesterday broke down in tears as she said of the former Wales manager: ‘He came at me from nowhere and headbutted me in my face.

‘I fell backwards, my lip instantly swelled. I put my hands over my mouth and I could taste the blood.’

It comes as the court today heard more about the ‘Blackmail’ e-mail message sent by Giggs to Ms Greville.

Jurors had previously heard how Ms Greville had received the message with a video clip, which she initially believed was a sex tape and that she feared the footballer would forward to her work WhatsApp group.

However the court heard the video attachment, which she did not open, was a clip of Ms Greville and another woman at a Christmas party dancing to Wham! hit ‘Last Christmas’.

The video shows the women dressed in black with Santa hats on dancing to a Christmas song, followed by two men beat boxing.

Referring to the fact that Ms Greville said she deleted the attachment without viewing it, the barrister said: ‘You said it was ‘One of our videos we had done’, you meant a sexual video.’

Ms Greville said: ‘That’s what I thought it was but I didn’t view it.’

The barrister said: ‘You made a number of private videos and they were obviously not to be shared with other people and were not shared with other people.

‘You said he was going to send the video to the group. Was he blackmailing you by sending a sexual video to the WhatsApp group?

The barrister told her: ‘You knew full well it wasn’t a sexual video, because you looked at it.’ Ms Greville said: ‘I don’t recall watching it.’

Ms Greville said she later handed her laptop over to police for them to look for it.

It comes as Ms Greville today batted off suggestions from the footballer’s legal team that was a ‘gold digger’, after it was revealed she told a friend she was ‘not going to walk away’ from their ‘violent’ relationship ‘with nothing’.

She today told jurors in the domestic assault trial that she was initially attracted to Giggs ‘not because of his money and not because he was a footballer’ but because he was ‘very inspiring’.

In cross examination by the former Manchester United star’s lawyer, Mr Daw QC, Ms Greville was asked: ‘Did you tell your friend you weren’t going to walk away from Mr Giggs with nothing?’

Ms Greville confirmed: ‘Yes.’ However the PR executive said she was not after compensation from the former Wales midfielder. Asked if she was seeking damages from the 48-year-old, she said: ‘Absolutely not.’

Ms Greville, 36, also told the court how she and Giggs were both still married when the affair started, but, ‘if anything was put off by the fact that he was a footballer.’

The barrister asked her: ‘Did Ryan’s public profile and wealth have anything to do with your interest in him?

Ms Greville said: ‘He was very inspiring, I looked up to him in terms of a business sense, who had worked hard…’

‘He was more attractive because he was successful and had done well for himself, not because of his money and not because he was a footballer, if anything that put me off, him being a footballer.’

She admitted to having sex with the former Manchester United star two months before leaving her husband, who she alleged in court was ‘controlling’.

Ms Greville claimed initially her and Giggs’ relationship had been ‘amazing’, but had then deteriorated before becoming ‘relentlessly awful’ while they lived together during the Covid pandemic.

She said Giggs preyed on her ‘vulnerability’ and damaged relations with her friends and family and that she became ‘a slave to his every need and every demand’.

Ms Greville told the court Giggs would sometimes show her affection but was ‘aggressive’ a lot of the time and would sometimes use violence against her.

‘He damaged relationships with my friends and isolated me from certain people. He had a negative impact on relations with my family. ‘

Asked about her claims of violence against her, Ms Greville, who today told the court she is now the mother of 12-week baby with her new partner, said: ‘It wasn’t consistent violence, he wasn’t regularly violent but there were times in our relationship when he was violent.’

She was also asked if she had looked up the term coercive control during the pair’s relationship and said: ‘I’m really into psychology when Ryan was making me feel like I was going crazy, paranoid, I googled how I was feeling. The thing that came up was “narcissistic personality disorder” and what I was experiencing was exactly the same as that. ‘

Today Ms Greville, who yesterday gave her evidence to jury members, faced prosecution by Giggs’ lawyer, Chris Daw QC.

He began by asking Ms Greville about the pair’s relationship. She responded: ‘He damaged relationships with my friends and isolated me from certain people. He had a negative impact on relations with my family. ‘

Asked about the violent incidents, she said: ‘It wasn’t consistent violence, he wasn’t regularly violent but there were times in our relationship when he was violent.’

Mr Daw QC asked if she was seeking ‘a large sum of compensation’ and she replied: ‘Absolutely not ‘

She was asked if she had looked up the term coercive control and said: ‘I’m really into psychology when Ryan was making me feel like I was going crazy, paranoid, I googled how I was feeling.

‘The thing that came up was “narcissistic personality disorder” and what I was experiencing was exactly the same as that.’

The court also heard how Ms Greville seduced Giggs with a provocative photo of herself before their relationship began.

Ms Greville and Giggs were described as ‘prolific messagers’ by his QC who said there were 160 pages of messages between the former couple in the case which were a ‘tiny fraction’ of the messages actually sent. Ms Greville agreed.

Referring to messages sent between the pair in the summer of 2017, the QC brought up a message of photo of Ms Greville sent Giggs of her wearing a crop top and underwear.

Giggs messaged: ‘Amazing pout too!!X’. Ms Greville messaged: ‘Takes me back to your first abs picture, and I was like wow I’m in love.’ She then messaged: ‘It was so f***** naughty of me to send that picture.’

Giggs messaged: ‘I know, but you knew what you was doing.’ Ms Greville messaged: ‘I knew exactly what I was doing.’ The barrister asked Ms Greville if she knew what she was doing.

The witness responded: ‘I knew as soon as I got that signed shirt what would happen, this would be the start of a relationship. I did not get the signed shirt for a month.’

Mr Daw referred to the picture as ‘provocative’. Ms Greville, who had earlier suggested Giggs had taken advantage of her ‘vulnerability’ to get her into a relationship, said: ‘I knew showing a picture of me with my abs in my gym kit he would like it

She added: ‘I absolutely played a part in it, I never said I didn’t.

‘He definitely pushed it and he made me aware he was interested. I was in an awful relationship with my husband which was awful. He [Mr Giggs] showed me attention and it was flattering. It felt like escapism, of course I knew what I was doing.”

She said she thought Giggs was her ‘knight in shining armour” and was her ‘soulmate’ at the time.

However Ms Greville also told the court how the pair’s relationship soured. She said violence by Giggs was ‘not regular’ and he would use aggression more as a form of control.

Mr Daw asked: ‘Do you say he undermined your confidence, your self-esteem and was disparaging to you generally in those ways?’

She said: ‘Yes, on the whole he was, but on the other side it was like two extremes. Other times he would give me confidence.

‘He was not constantly awful, not constantly horrible. It was hot and cold. Two different people. The result of his behaviour … undermined my self-confidence.’

She said he had also undermined and damaged her business.

Pictured left: Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arriving at court on Wednesday. He is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend Emma Greville (pictured right) and her sister

The court heard Ms Greville gave a statement the day before the start of the trial in which she said she had felt like ‘a slave’ to the defendant.

She said: ‘That is what it felt like. When Ryan said do something, I would do it.

‘There was resistance sometimes but he made me feel like I had to do what he said, otherwise there would be consequences.’

However Giggs’ barrister said that the footballer’s messages to Ms Greville over the course of their troubled relationship weren’t always nasty.

Ms Greville conceded that for the first four-and-a-half years their relationship was romantic, but that his behaviour towards her changed in around 2018 when she returned to Manchester from Dubai where she had been working.

He said: ‘Mr Giggs used appalling language, insulting and nasty words towards you. But that wasn’t typical of your relationship.

Ms Greville said: ‘Not at the beginning but over time it got worse.’ Mr Daw said: ‘There were only a handful of conversations when it got that bad.’

Ms Greville said: ‘Yes but only on messages, you weren’t privy to telephone conversations.’ Mr Daw said: ‘Do you agree the majority of the time he was kind and loving towards you?’

Ms Greville said: ‘At the beginning yes. For four-and-a-half years he was nice, for one-and-a-half years he wasn’t. By the end of the relationship it was relentlessly awful.

‘The time it really ramped up and it was awful was during Covid when we were living together. When I returned back to Manchester (January 2018) that’s when he turned and there was a significant change in his behaviour.’

The barrister suggested the vast majority of the messages were not like those described.

Ms Greville said: ‘Yes they were, he hadn’t written it down before. He was, he just did it verbally. He sent it in emails because he couldn’t do it verbally and I was standing up for myself.’

Ms Greville’s claims that Giggs used to give her the ‘silent treatment’ were addressed by the star’s barrister.

Ms Greville said: ‘He was speaking to me but it wasn’t the same. He was off with me and not replying to messages. You see he makes excuses as to why he’s not replying and I’m saying “Do you still want this?” because he was acting very differently.’

She was asked about messages she sent to Giggs in which she told him she ‘loved him’ and ‘missed him’.

Ms Greville said: ‘Ryan had this way of turning things on me and it was my fault so I felt I had to be overly loving to him because he would make me insecure and worried about the relationship so I would overcompensate to make things ok.’

Giggs’ barrister said the real problem in their relationship was that the former footballer couldn’t remain faithful.

Ms Greville replied: ‘It was part of the problem, it created issues but it wasn’t the whole problem. There was way more to it than that.’

The barrister said Ms Greville was asking the jury to ignore the messages because there were telephone conversations that could not be produced in evidence.

Ms Greville broke down in tears when the barrister said to her: ‘What you’re saying now is a complete pack of lies.’

The PR executive was also asked about the incident in Dubai, where she claimed she was locked out of a hotel room naked.

He said the argument began when Ms Greville accused Giggs of messaging another woman, but he told her he was messaging his daughter.

The barrister said Ms Greville lived in Dubai at the time and had friends locally. ‘When you got back to the room Ryan asked you to leave,’ said the barrister.

Ms Greville said: ‘No we got into bed, I said something he didn’t like and he flipped.’

‘He asked you to go,’ said the barrister. Ms Greville said: ‘After he dragged my arm naked out of the door.’

But the barrister said: ‘I’m going to suggest that didn’t happen. He told you he didn’t want to be with you that night.”

Ms Greville said: ‘Yes.’ Mr Giggs’ lawyer said: ‘What I suggest is what Ryan did was put your things in suitcase in the corridor and asked you to go.’

Ms Greville said: ‘No he threw the suitcase, it was opened and all my clothes… I was completely naked and didn’t want to stand outside the room.’

The QC said this was not true and ‘manufactured’. He added: ‘I suggest there was no deliberate assault on you at all.’

Ms Greville said: ‘He did, he grabbed my wrist and caused bruising.”

Refuting the barrister’s suggestion that Giggs tried to take her hand off his wrist, she went on: ‘He dragged me out of bed, across the room, in the lounge/suite and threw my things in the corridor.’

Confirming that she had not reported the alleged assault to police in Dubai, she said: ‘No, I didn’t admit to the assault because I was embarrassed but I told Elsa we had argued. I was later to work, visibly shaken and very upset which was evident that day. I tried to play down the bruising on my arm.’

Yesterday the court was played Ms Greville’s 105 minute interview with detectives in November 2020 following the row, in which Giggs is also accused of having assaulted Ms Greville’s sister, Emma.

The court also heard how Giggs had engaged in ‘full-on’ affairs with eight women during ‘toxic’ six-year on-off relationship with Ms Greville.

The PR executive, who said the pair’s early relationship was like ‘like a love story from the movies’, told jurors how she attempted to leave the former Manchester United and Wales star over his alleged flings and ‘controlling’ behaviour.

However Giggs would ‘bombard’ her with up to 50 messages an hour and threatened to ruin her career.

In one instance when she stopped answering him, he flew out to where she was living in Dubai and said to her ‘let’s start a family, you are the only person I want to be with’.

Ms Greville went on: ‘Then he went back home and I found out he was dating another girl. I was absolutely devastated.’

She claims he denied it, saying the woman had a boyfriend and urged her to move back to Manchester with him and have a baby.

The court heard how the ex-Wales winger said in the messages, sent to ex-girlfriend Ms Greville: ‘I am am so f****** mad right now I’m scaring myself because I could do anything,’ before adding: ‘I actually hate you for what you’ve done to me. Hate you. HATE HATE HATE…’. Pictured: A mock-up version of the messages read out in court

One text from Giggs said: ‘I hope your company fails too. We’ll tell people what a horrible c*** you really are. You’ve hurt me like no one else has. That’s closure, don’t ever contact me again’

The court heard how, in a separate incident, Giggs twice threw his then-girlfriend out of a hotel room while she was naked and on one occasion threw a laptop at her head.

Ms Greville also claimed the former Wales winger ‘randomly’ sent a naked photo of himself to her, that she feared he could post ‘something of a really private nature’ on a work WhatsApp group and that he would call her by the name of his ex-wife, Stacey, as his ‘ultimate insult’.

She also told jurors Giggs would treat her ‘like his housemaid or his mum’, telling her she was stacking the dishwasher the wrong way, making the beds incorrectly, or complaining ‘if his tea was not ready on time’.

Yesterday, Ms Greville told Manchester Crown Court how Giggs ‘came at me from nowhere’ during a row over her finding evidence of eight alleged affairs ‘going back many years’ on his iPad.

Ms Greville said her lip ‘instantly swelled’ during the incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020, and that she believed she had also broken her elbow after he pinned her to the floor in their utility room as he tried to snatch her phone from her hand.

Ms Greville told the court that, during the incident, Giggs moved into the kitchen and refused to give her back her phone.

She said: ‘I said ”I’m glad the police are coming because you attacked me and I’ll tell them exactly what happened”. That’s when he came up to my face and headbutted me. He came at me from nowhere, grabbed me by the shoulders and headbutted me in the face. I said ”I can’t believe you’ve just done that”.

‘I was in shock and fell backwards, my lip instantly swelled so I put my hands over my mouth and I was really worried because I could taste the blood and thought he had split my lip open.

‘All the other times he had hurt me, this was different, he really wanted to hurt me, he looked me straight in the eyes and headbutted me.’

After police were called, she told the court how Giggs turned to her and said: ‘You need to think about this Kate, this could ruin me and it could ruin you.’

Ms Greville also told jurors how Giggs had ‘meant’ to harm her and that the alleged attack was different to all the other times she said he had hurt her.

Recalling the moment she said: ‘He said that the police had been called, that they were on their way and he was going to tell them that I attacked him and that I’m a psycho.

‘He was angry but there was cockiness to it. He was trying to bait me. We moved then to the kitchen. I reached out to try and get my phone.

‘I told him ‘I’m glad the police are coming because you attacked me and I’ll tell them exactly what happened’

‘And that was when he came forward to me and head butted me in the face. He came at me from nowhere, grabbed me by the shoulders and head butted my face.

‘He didn’t say sorry, he said nothing to me. I said: ‘I can’t believe you’ve just done that.’ I was in shock, I fell backwards, and I could feel my lip swell immediately.

‘I put my hand over my mouth and could taste the blood. All the other times he hurt me, this was different, he meant to hurt me. He looked at me straight in the eyes and head butted me straight in the face.

‘He said ‘You need to think about this Kate, this could ruin me and it could ruin you.

‘He was saying ‘think about my job, my career, my kids’ and I said ‘you shouldn’t have done it then.’

Giggs was having ‘full-on’ affairs with eight other women during his ‘toxic’ six-year on-off relationship with Kate Greville, the court heard yesterday.

The PR executive, 36, made the discovery after accessing the football star’s iPad having ‘made it my mission to find out the truth’ about his other lovers, she told police.

She said how, during what she called a ‘cycle of abuse’, Giggs ‘dragged’ her out of the bedroom of a five-star hotel – leaving her naked in the corridor – after she accused him of ‘manically’ flirting with other women during a night out.

He then threw a bag containing her laptop at her head, giving her a ‘massive lump’, Manchester Crown Court heard.

When she attempted to leave him over his alleged flings and ‘controlling’ behaviour, Giggs would ‘bombard’ her with up to 50 messages an hour and threatened to ruin her career, she claimed.

Eventually she got into his iPad as she ‘needed to know the truth’ – and the ‘reality’ of his cheating was ‘way worse than I could imagine’, she said.

It comes as the coercion and assault trial yesterday heard how Giggs had ‘full-on relationships’ with eight women during his time together Ms Greville who discovered he had texted a friend to brag: ‘Just need the bars to open so I can pull some cl**ge’ .

Ms Greville told police in a video shown to the jury at Minshull Street Court that she made the discovery about his cheating while looking at his iPad shortly before she decided to leave him.

While scrolling through Giggs’ Apple tablet, she also said she saw messages to his friends calling her a ‘sl*g’ and ‘silly cow’. Jurors also heard Ms Greville claimed that Mr Giggs had said in a message: ‘Just need the bars to open so I can pull some cl**ge’.

She was interviewed by detectives weeks after she claimed Giggs, 48, headbutted her at his mansion Greater Manchester. Giggs constantly denied he was cheating on her, she said, but she ‘needed to know the truth’ as she checked on his device.

She said: ‘The reality of what I had found on that iPad was way worse than I could imagine. Eight women he was having affairs with while he was with me. Full-on relationships.’

Ms Greville then said she decided to leave him while he was away managing Wales – and would move into a new flat.

She said: ‘It was all there in black and white. I knew if I even brought it up he would deny it. I knew he was going away to manage Wales, about four weeks after I found out, so I just put a plan in place to leave.

‘I sorted out a new flat, I wrote him a letter which I never got the chance to send. I knew if I confronted him about anything, it would just kick off. I just made a plan to leave, and I kept it in for three weeks, which sent me under. I just needed to take a bit of control.’

But despite her claims she was seeing eight other women, Ms Greville told the court in evidence from behind a screen that Ryan Giggs would regularly accuse her of cheating and of ‘being with other men’.

Giggs, who was sat yards away in the dock, even sent her a message saying: ‘Are you going to be a good girl?’ She told the jury: ‘If I didn’t do what he said, or wasn’t a good girl as he liked to call it… and didn’t give him hassle as he called it, then he would get angry and not be very nice to me.’

Yesterday, the court was shown her interview with police in 2020 where she had broken down as she described how Ryan Giggs twice ‘dragged’ her out of a hotel room and dumped her in the corridor naked in rows over him texting and flirting with women – including one occasion where he allegedly kicked her in the back and threw a laptop at her head.

Kate Greville told the court that in 2019 she discovered Giggs was in a relationship with his current girlfriend Zara Charles – and blocked him on social media.

After Giggs sent Ms Greville messages demanding she unblock him, she said she was ‘scared’ after he ‘threatened’ to post messages about her to a work WhatsApp group. ‘He could have sent anything,’ she told the court. He wasn’t very rational.’

She said she was concerned Giggs could post ‘something of a really private nature, of a personal nature… to embarrass and humiliate me’. Ms Greville said she feared Giggs would ‘try and ruin her career’.

Former Manchester United Player Welsh coach Ryan Giggs and then girlfriend Kate Greville pictured together in Italy in 2018

She said Giggs threatened to ask a work WhatsApp group if she was dating a man called Rob.

Ms Greville said she felt ‘mortified’.

Yesterday, Mr Greville alleged that in a London hotel room Giggs once ‘kicked me in the back so hard that I flew off the bed and landed on the floor’. She then claims he ‘dragged’ her while naked into the suite area of the room.

‘He got my bag with my laptop and threw it at my head’, she told detectives, alleging that Giggs then locked her out of the hotel room naked, before letting her back in about 10 minutes later before having sex.

Ms Greville told police it happened when she accused Giggs of flirting with other women in her presence. She said: ‘I don’t know whether he did it to make me jealous. He would completely ignore me and he would speak to everybody else. He would also flirt with my friends’.

She claimed he told her that he would ask whether it ‘bothered’ her when she flirted with them. Later she challenged him and claimed that Giggs told her it was ‘over’ and that she should apologise.

‘I ended up saying sorry because he made me feel that bad,’ she said.

After challenging him about the alleged back throwing, she claimed Giggs replied: ‘He was like ‘yeah, because you accused me of flirting’.

‘He didn’t say you deserve it, but you made me do it. And then I felt like it was my fault’.

Recalling a row when they were staying in an Abu Dhabi hotel, she said: ‘I asked him ‘are you messaging a girl?’ She said Giggs threw her out the room while she was naked and said: ‘He flipped, went right up to my face and said ‘how f***ing dare you, it’s my daughter. We’re done, we’re over’.’

‘He grabbed me by my wrist, so hard, literally dragged me to the lounge and dragged me off the floor. He threw all of my stuff, all of my make-up in the corridor and shut the door and wouldn’t let me in’, she said.

The police interview began with Ms Greville describing how she had met Giggs in 2013 when she was working for a PR firm, in which Giggs was one of their clients.

They had an affair while she was married and Giggs was still wed to wife Stacey. Their relationship began after her mother asked her to get a shirt signed, she said.

Ms Greville told police she left her husband after falling in love with her ‘soulmate’ and ‘best friend’ Giggs before ‘red flags’ emerged and he began calling her a ‘whore’ and accused her of ‘f***ing someone else’ if she didn’t see him.

She said Giggs made her feel ‘paranoid’ and ‘like a psycho’ when she confronted him over repeated affairs, claiming at one point he had two other girlfriends he was seeing behind her back.

On one occasion she confronted him and he called her ‘weak’ for believing it. And as the relationship went on she alleged he bombarded her with sexual messages and photos and then threatened to publicly share explicit videos of them together.

She said: ‘He’d come to my house in the morning, we’d have sex, it felt like he was just using me for sex. He wouldn’t leave me alone, there was never a time when he didn’t want to have sex. He’d come round to mine to have sex, then flew to Barcelona with a different girl.

‘One minute he would be like, ‘you’re abusive, this is never going to work’, and then he’d be sending me naughty pictures.

‘If I didn’t reply to him, I’d get a lot of abusive messages. He sent me an email once with blackmail [as the subject line] and it was a video of what we’d done. He’d say: ‘I’m going to send these messages to people if you don’t reply’.’

Giggs also ‘did this gaslighting thing’ that was ‘very subtle’ and ‘constantly criticised’ her, including how she loaded the dishwasher and how she made the bed, she told police, adding: ‘It was like I was a housemaid, I was his staff member’.

Ryan and Stacey Giggs (pictured in 2010) were married for 10 years before they divorced

The messages sent by ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs to his then girlfriend Kate Greville One (after Ms Greville had blocked him from sending her messages) read: ‘Please unblock me. All this blocking malarkey is poo. Promise, no more naked piccies.’ Ms Greville was also asked about an email Giggs sent her entitled ‘C***’ She said: ‘It was quite normal to be honest, I don’t think he’d ever put that as a subject before. It’s out of the blue sometimes and comes from nowhere. The thing he’s referring to doesn’t warrant that response, it’s not acceptable but the reaction is not in line with what I’d said or done.’ In his email, Giggs wrote: ‘The way you have just treated me and the way you have behaved FYI I will never forget.’ Earlier the court was told that Ms Greville and Giggs got into a row about a trip they were going to take to Scotland. Ms Greville said: ‘I was going to go on my own, he was saying he wanted to take me to Scotland, but it was a nine hour drive. ‘I said, ‘Fine, great you can take me.’ He kept saying ‘It’s a nine-hour drive, I can’t believe it’. Because it was such a long drive, it sounded like he didn’t want to take me. I said ‘Fine don’t take me, I’ll get a lift’ and I got that response.’ In his email referring to the row, Giggs messaged Ms Greville: ‘A horrible, horrible c***. The same as Stacey, exactly the same. You don’t deserve to be a parent.’ Ms Greville said: ‘We discussed about having children because that’s what I reality wanted, I was desperate to be a mum and he knew what to say to really hurt me.’ In his email Giggs accused her of making him look stupid about the Scotland trip with his mates. He wrote: ‘Only an evil, horrible c*** does that. Utterly astonishing. Now I look like a t*** telling my three of my friends I am going to Scotland at the weekend. I simply cannot believe you f****** did that. I am so f****** mad right now and I am scaring myself because I could do anything.’ Another text from Giggs said: ‘I hope your company fails too. We’ll tell people what a horrible c*** you really are. You’ve hurt me like no one else has. That’s closure, don’t ever contact me again.’ He later messaged: ‘Keep hiding behind anxiety too. Nothing to do with you being an evil horrible c***.’ He added: ‘I actually hate you for what you’ve done to me today. Hate you. HATE HATE HATE.’ Ms Greville said Giggs did eventually come to Scotland with her. A third message featured the header ‘blackmail’ but jurors were only told that it contained the word ‘please’ as well as an unspecified attachment. Ms Greville told the court: ‘I thought it was a video of a sexual nature that he would then send to the (work WhatsApp) group.’ Mr Wright asked: ‘How did that make you feel?’ She replied: ‘Like violated. I had no control of what he could do or his actions. Just helpless, I guess. ‘I just had to do what he wanted all the time. I had to pander to all his needs.’ She said she felt Giggs was threatening her career again. Ms Greville said she deleted the message sent on her work email and never opened the video. Ryan Giggs also accused Kate Greville of sending private messages and dating a man who also worked for the same firm owned by Giggs. A series of further emails from Giggs read: ‘Un-f******-block me then. Immature. Do you really want me to do this over a work email?’ Giggs emailed that if she was dating a work colleague she was ‘finished. End of.’ Ms Greville said she felt, ‘mortified, embarrassed, humiliated’ but a further email from Giggs came demanding he be unblocked on WhatsApp, saying: ‘Now. Hurry the f*** up.’ Later Giggs emailed: ‘Don’t make me go to the group and use the, ‘I’m your boss remember’ thing.’ Emails dating from early 2019, exchanged between Kate Greville’s old work laptop and Ryan Giggs’ mobile phone, were also read out in court. Ms Greville was now working for GG Hospitality, a company owned by Ryan Giggs and his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville. Giggs sent an email with the subject: ‘WTF!!! Blocking me’ after Ms Greville had blocked his calls on WhatsApp. His follow-up email read: ‘F****** unblock me now.’ Ms Greville said she had blocked Giggs after finding out he was in a relationship with another woman she named as Zara Charles. Giggs then said if Ms Greville did not unblock his personal WhatsApp number he would ‘chase her’ on the work WhatsApp group. Ms Greville said: ‘It scared me what he would send and how it would make me look to everyone else. ‘He could send anything because he was not rational. He could potentially send something of a very private nature, of a very personal nature, something that would embarrass me.’

The next day she said she received an email from an anonymous man who sent her a naked picture of Mr Giggs he had found on his wife’s phone.

Ms Greville said: ‘He said ‘Is it him’. I knew it was him, I said yes who is it but he didn’t tell me. He said he had kids and didn’t want it to blow up.

‘It’s not nice when you see that and your whole body goes into shock. That was the first time I realised maybe he’s not what I think he is. I confronted him and he tried to make up some story, he eventually told me who it was and she is married and said it was from ages ago and must have found it on her phone.

‘It was the start of a pattern, he would do something bad and I’d accuse him he would get really aggressive and nasty with me. He then started to be really nice with me again and the nice Ryan I had before would come back. It created this push pull, he would do something bad but he would be really nice to me but it wouldn’t last long and he would go back to himself when that little bit of guilt went away.’

Ms Greville said she was also messaged by another woman saying she was in a relationship with Giggs.

She said: ‘At the time I had been naive… I still felt he was my world and we had a future and wanted to have a family… When I realised that it was like a rug had been pulled underneath my feet and I didn’t want to carry on anymore.

‘I never thought he would because of what I had gone through. I was just naive and gullible I guess….. I got the email and remember thinking he was my best friend and soulmate and the realisation he wasn’t, I really struggled, it was really hard.

‘But he wouldn’t leave me alone and I worked for him. I would give him some s*** on messaging. It was me getting things off my chance. He would say ‘I’m your boss, you can’t talk to me like this’ and said I was abusive. And then he would be sending me naughty pictures because I said ‘That’s it, I don’t want anymore to do with you’.’

The alleged victim said this went on for four months but they would still go for dinner and would have sex.

She said Mr Giggs would threaten her with her job and sent her an email headlined ‘Blackmail’ with a video ‘we had done’.

She said: ‘(Giggs) said ‘I’m going to send these messages and people will know what you’ve been doing.’

When asked if she knew what the video was of, Ms Greville said: ‘I deleted it straight away, it could have been anything but it could have been a sexual video.

‘It made me unblock him because I was scared. He would message my friends, he wanted to have sex all the time. He wouldn’t pressurise me, no he would pressurise me for sex but he didn’t force himself on me, he was using sex to get to me.

‘He thought I was seeing some guy and he bombarded me. He said ‘That’s it, you’re ruined, you’re finished’…… It was a cycle of abuse and silence or sexual images over these four months. He would make me feel he was threatening my job which was so important and I was worried he would ruin my career.’

Kate said she had worked for a PR firm used by one of Giggs’ business and they first met in 2013, and said: ‘Over a course of a year, two years, I started to notice he had a definite interest in me’. In 2016 they had an affair and she left her husband after two months, claiming the ex-footballer ‘saved her’ and their relationship was ‘more than a sexual thing’.

‘He would say I was his soulmate. We would talk for hours. He helped me get out of that situation’, she said, but then said ‘red flags’ emerged when she failed to respond to messages or didn’t see him, and told a police officer that he would claim she was ‘f****** someone else’ and call her a ‘whore’.

They then split up when the affair emerged in the media in May 2016.

She tells the officer she then discovered Giggs had not left his family home so she decided she was ‘done’ and blocked Giggs ‘on everything’. But after he messaged her up to 30 times a day she claimed that he told her she was ‘the love my life’ only to discover he was seeing another woman. ‘I was absolutely devastated’, Ms Greville said.

She told police that in 2017 they met at a hotel but Giggs ‘flipped’ when she said he was a cheat. Giggs allegedly told her: ‘You made me do this… I don’t want to be with you anymore’ – and dumped her naked in the corridor with her belongings. She was ‘dragged’ there by the wrist, she told detectives.

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following his arrest.

The court heard that Ms Greville was employed by PR firm Tangerine for part of the alleged period of controlling behaviour and also by Giggs’ own company, GG Hospitality.

Giggs’ legal counsel, Chris Daw QC, said his client encouraged her career ambitions and went on to introduce most of her clients when she set up her business herself and earned a six-figure salary.

He said Ms Greville was ‘always completely financially independent’ and was free to travel and see her friends.

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs met Ms Greville in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville.

He divorced his wife Stacey in December 2017. Giggs found love again with lingerie model, Zara Charles, 33, who has ‘supported’ him through the charges.