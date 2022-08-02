Ryan Giggs’ trial for alleged coercive behaviour and assault could be delayed AGAIN

Ryan Giggs’ trial may be postponed again – following an asbestos scare at Manchester Crown Court.

Former Manchester United player Giggs, 48, was expected to face charges of controlling behavior and assault in the city center on Monday in which his ex-partner actually physically harmed and assaulted her sister – allegations he denies.

But the ex-Wales manager, who resigned from his post earlier this summer, can now push the matter back for a second time.

On Friday, a possible site of the carcinogen was discovered in a basement of the court, which was built in the 1960s.

It was then closed for a fortnight, but will not reopen until it has been declared safe.

Some urgent cases have been transferred to the city’s other Crown Court on Minshull Street, while others have been transferred to Bolton. Giggs’ case is on the list for “mention” in Minshull Street on Thursday. It can be put back or moved to another court.

The case was originally scheduled to be heard in January, but due to a lack of available courtrooms at the site, the case was postponed for seven months.