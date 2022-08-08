Ryan Giggs on trial accused of attacking ex girlfriend Kate Greville at £1.7m mansion

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrived in court today to face charges of assaulting and controlling his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her sister.

Flanked by his legal team, Giggs stared straight ahead as he made his way through a horde of photographers at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester at 9:15 am.

The 48-year-old is accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 37, and causing her actual bodily harm on November 1, 2020, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He is also accused of controlling and coercive behavior towards Ms Greville during their relationship, which began in 2017 and ended with the alleged assault.

The indictment states that his conduct towards Ms. Greville included the use of “isolation, belittling, humiliation, intimidation, humiliation and abuse.”

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs appeared in court this morning and faces trial today, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister

Giggs (left), 48, is charged with using controlling and coercive behavior against Kate Greville (right), 36, between August 2017 and November 2020. He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm. , and of assaulting her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Later, Giggs, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and tie, stood in the dock and identified himself with the clerk when the judge came in shortly before 11 a.m.

A jury to hear the trial will be selected later before the trial begins with the opening of the prosecution by Peter Wright QC.

About 30 reporters filled the public gallery before the start of the proceedings, with more watching remotely via a video link.

Last year, a court heard that Giggs allegedly kicked Ms. Greville in the back before throwing her naked from a five-star hotel room after accusing him of flirting with other women.

The Welshman is further charged with habitual assault on her younger sister, Emma Greville, on the same day.

Giggs was arrested by police at his home in November 2020 and released on bail.

He denied the charges and pleaded not guilty in a first trial in April last year.

Giggs (pictured that arrived at court this morning) was arrested at his home by police in November 2020 and released on bail.

Pictured: Kate Greville was seen walking her dog in November 2020

Flanked by his legal team, Giggs stared straight ahead as he made his way through a group of photographers at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester at 9:15 am.

The former Manchester United and Wales international footballer was due to appear in court in January but the hearing was postponed due to the ongoing backlog of lawsuits exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week it was feared that the hearing would be postponed again due to the discovery of asbestos in the basement of Manchester Crown Court.

Settlements for the case were finalized Thursday after Judge Hilary Manley ruled that the 10-day trial would begin today at the city’s other Crown Court, Manchester Minshull Street, before being transferred to Manchester Crown Court for the remainder on Tuesday. of the proceedings.

HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a ‘construction problem’.

A number of cases were later moved from the Crown Square building to Minshull Street and also to Bolton Crown Court.

At a brief hearing in Minshull Street last week, Judge Manley said the jurors would be sworn in Monday, after which the prosecution would follow.

Lawyers in the case appeared remote to handle the preliminary cases, while Giggs was not required to attend.

Last month he stepped down as manager of the Wales national team after a period of leave since November 2020.

Settlements for the case were finalized last week in the wake of the closure of Manchester Crown Court (pictured) over asbestos testing

In a statement, he said he did not want the country’s preparations for this year’s World Cup in Qatar “to be affected, destabilized or jeopardized in any way by the continued interest in this matter.”

Giggs met Ms Greville in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville.

He divorced his wife Stacey in December 2017 and they reached a £40 million settlement after he cheated on her with model and Big Brother star Imogen Thomas during their 10-year marriage.

Giggs found love again with lingerie model Zara Charles, 33, who “supported” him during the indictment.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and co-owns Salford City in League Two.