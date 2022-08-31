Ryan Giggs’ love poems and WhatsApps: The most cringeworthy lines

Ryan Giggs’ domestic violence criminal case was downright sinister and sensual.

Manchester Crown Court heard the former Manchester United star, 48, cheated on his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, with up to 12 women – while simultaneously expressing his love and desire to start a family with her over the course of their rocky love affair.

And the divorced father of two Giggs even admitted he’d never been faithful to a woman in his life and agreed that he was a liar and a cheat — and “sometimes” jealous.

But the jury of seven women and five men also had to deliver an oration of toe-curling love poetry and sometimes X-rated lyrics the couple sent each other, including “You are the jam in my donut, the truffle in my pasta and the salt in my tequila” and “You make me hard as a totem pole” – messages read in court in the presence of Giggs’ 66-year-old mother Lynne.

In the rhyming poem, Giggs claimed he fell in love with Miss Greville, with whom he began an affair when he was married to his ex-wife Stacey, 44, “at first sight.” He wrote that her “beautiful eyes” made him “shiver” and that “pulling” her was his “biggest cow ever” (sic).

Giggs says photos the PR manager sent him of her stomach made him feel “funny down there,” before signing the poem: “You’re my love, my friend, my soul…Making me feel as hard as a totem pole.’

It was in response to another of Miss Greville’s poems, in which she wrote: ‘You make my heart flutter because you are a madman. Every day you make me proud, not just because you are well endowed.’

In other WhatsApp messages, Ms Greville called the former Wales manager “Giggsy baby”, while Giggs referred to his ex as “baby cakes”. He also said he loved her more than ‘all my Premier League appearances, which is a lot’ – over 1,000, the court was told.

And in a loving message, Miss Greville spoke of the couple growing old together and “still smiling” when they were 60 and 70 – while Giggs said the ‘best place in the world’ wasn’t ‘in Bali or the Caribbean’ or ‘playing golf with my friends’ but in bed with Miss Greville snuggling in the ‘little crevice under my chin…legs connected’.

So here are some of the chilling messages Giggs and Miss Greville sent each other during their six-year relationship.

1) ‘You’re the jam in my donut’, ‘You’re Fort Knox’, ‘I think you’re fandabidozi’: Giggs to Kate, December 2017

Judges heard how Giggs texted his ex-girlfriend, “You’re the jam in my donut, the truffle in my pasta, and the salt in my tequila.”

In a series of love notes curling on the toes, the former soccer player Miss Greville also likened Fort Knox, “because it’s full of gold.”

In another chilling exchange, Giggs told her he made “scrambled eggs a la chef Giggsy” for breakfast, and messaged his former flame, “I think you’re fandabidozi.”

2) ‘G is for beautiful, R is for radiant…’: Giggs’ acrostic poem for Kate, New Year’s Eve 2017

Giggs wrote a love note with an acrostic to Miss Greville using the letters of her middle name, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Giggs also wrote an acrostic poem featuring the first letters of Mrs. Greville’s last name, including ‘Gorgeous’ for ‘G’, ‘Vivacious’ for ‘V’ and ‘Everything I’ve Ever Wanted’ for ‘E’

The ex-footballer started with “Gorgeous” for G, “Radiant” for R, E is for “Extraordinary” and “Vivacious” for V.

He sent I is for ‘Idolised’, repeated ‘Legs’ for L and ‘Everything I ever wanted’ for E.

It was in full:

‘G stands for beautiful,

‘R is for radiant,

‘E is for extraordinary,

‘V stands for lively,

‘I am for idolized, by me,

‘L is for legs,

‘L is for legs,

“E is for everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Ex-Manchester United player Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court on August 17, 2022

Miss Greville, Giggs’ ex-girlfriend. He was on trial for domestic violence

3) ‘You make me as hard as a totem pole’: Giggs to Kate, August 2017

Giggs told Miss Greville: ‘You are my soul… you make me as hard as a totem pole’

In a particularly explicit poem read in court, the 48-year-old wrote to the PR manager:

‘My dear Kate,

‘Our love was unequivocally fate,

‘I fell in love with you at first sight,

‘I remember because I was as high as a kite,

‘Those beautiful eyes made me shiver,

“I’m not going to lie, I think of you, I dream of you,

“I can’t help thinking that pulling you was my biggest coup ever,

‘That belly, those abs,

“Those pictures you send so I can keep track,

“You make me feel funny down there,

“Especially when you’re there, and you look up and stare,

“I’m starting to think you’re always right,

“That’s okay, it holds us tight,

‘I’m going to end by saying you’re my love, my friend, my soul,

“And above all you believe in me and that makes me as hard as a totem pole.”

Miss Greville wrote explicit poems for Giggs, including one in which she wrote, “I’m thinking of all things I’m going to make that wonderful c**k of your raise.”

4) ‘I’m thinking of all the ways I’m going to raise that gorgeous c**k of yours’: Kate to Giggs, December 2017

Miss Greville also wrote her own explicit poetry for the ex-Premier League star.

In a message sent in December 2017, she said, “I’m counting down the days,

‘I think of all the ways,

“I’m going to raise that beautiful cock of yours.”

5) ‘Every day you make me proud, not just because you’re well-endowed’: Kate to Giggs, August 2017

The court heard Giggs sent his toe-curling “totem pole” poem after Miss Greville wrote her own poem.

In one she wrote: “You make my heart beat faster because you are a madman. Every day you make me proud, not just because you are well endowed.’