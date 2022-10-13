Ryan Giggs is seen for the first time with girlfriend Zara Charles since his retrial was announced

Ryan Giggs has been pictured with girlfriend Zara Charles for the first time since he learned last month that he is facing a new trial.

The former Manchester United and Wales footballer, 48, looked relaxed as he enjoyed a dog walk near his Manchester home on Thursday.

Last month, Ryan said he was “clearly disappointed” that a new trial has been ordered over allegations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, as he will have to wait at least 10 months to learn his fate.

Ryan and Zara took his dog to a park before driving home, with Ryan behind the wheel.

Last month it was announced that Ryan will have to stand trial again, on charges of assault and coercive and controlling behavior.

In a statement, he thanked “my legal team, my mother, my children, my girlfriend Zara and my closest friends for their support during this time.”

The new lawsuit came after the Crown Prosecution Service decided to prosecute the ex-footballer after a jury failed to reach a verdict after a three-week trial.

The former Wales coach, 48, is accused of assaulting Greville, 38, and her 26-year-old sister Emma amid a drink-fueled altercation at his multi-million pound home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He is also charged with coercion and controlling behavior towards PR executive Greville for three years – charges he denies.

Ryan said in a statement: “After more than three weeks in court, I am obviously disappointed that a new trial has been ordered. My not guilty plea remains with respect to all charges. I am convinced that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all charges.

“I want to thank my legal team, my mother, my children, my girlfriend Zara and my closest friends for their support during this time. I understand the level of interest and investigation surrounding this case, but I would like to request that my and my family’s privacy be respected in the coming weeks and months.”

At a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court, the judge approved a prosecution request for a second trial. Giggs was present with an apology.

Peter Wright, QC, continued, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We are seeking a new trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been dealt with at a high level within the Crown Prosecution Service and the complainant’s willingness to testify, although not conclusive, has also been examined.

“They indicate a willingness to do so. We therefore invite you to set a date for the re-examination of this case.’

Judge Manley set a trial date, on the next date available to both the prosecution and defense attorneys, of July 31, 2023 for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks.

There was also a pre-trial hearing on July 3. Giggs’ defense team did not speak in court.

Judge Manley said Giggs was not required to attend the hearing “but is well aware of bail conditions.”

The charges against Giggs were examined by the Manchester Crown Court throughout August, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict after 20 hours of deliberation.

But his new trial won’t be until July next year, meaning the former Man Utd winger now faces an agonizing wait to learn his fate.

After nearly a full day of deliberation, the seven women and four men on the Manchester Crown Court jury were dismissed after failing to deliver a verdict on August 31.

There were only 11 jurors because one got sick and was fired. The hearing, which lasted 17 days, is estimated to have cost taxpayers more than £100,000.

Giggs denied one count of controlling and coercive behavior and two felonies.