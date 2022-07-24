Ryan Giggs holidays in Portugal with girlfriend Zara Charles just two weeks before his assault trial

Ryan Giggs has spent time relaxing on vacation with his model girlfriend Zara Charles just two weeks before the start of his assault trial.

The former Manchester United and Wales winger, 48, went shirtless in Portugal during this week’s European heatwave as he tried out a pedal boat and joked with the blond beauty, 33, on an inflatable obstacle course.

The pair also enjoyed food and cocktails on the beach before Giggs brought his family back to his villa.

His delayed trial – for alleged coercion and assault against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister – will begin on August 8 at Manchester Crown Court.

Last year, a court heard that Giggs allegedly kicked Kate, 37, in the back before throwing her naked from a five-star hotel room after accusing him of flirting with other women. He is also accused of headbutting and controlling and compulsively using her for more than three years.

The Welshman is said to have attacked his former lover on November 1 last year, causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He is also charged with habitual assault by beating Kate’s sister Emma Greville during the same incident at his home. Giggs pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The trial, estimated to take up to two weeks, was originally scheduled to take place in January but was postponed due to a lack of court space.

Sports post has exclusively revealed that Giggs had decided to resign from his position as manager of the Welsh national team last month, having been left without leadership on the side since his arrest in November 2020.

In his absence, caretaker Rob Page led Wales to the European Championships last summer and then devised qualification for this year’s World Cup – the country’s first appearance at the tournament in 64 years.

Page has now been named Wales’ permanent boss for Qatar, where they face Iran, the US and England in Group B.

In a statement released after his resignation, Giggs said: “After much consideration, I am stepping down as manager of the Wales men’s national team with immediate effect.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, coaching staff and players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarity and without speculation about the position of their head coach. .

“I have pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges heard in the Manchester Crown Court.

“While I am confident in our legal process, I had hoped that the case would have been heard earlier so that I could resume my managerial responsibilities. The case was delayed through no one’s fault.

“I do not want the country’s preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilized or jeopardized in any way by the continued interest in this matter.”