Ryan Giggs’ ex-wife Stacey is ‘traumatised’ after ‘three masked men stole her £80,000 Range Rover’

Ryan Giggs’ ex-wife, Stacey, was left ‘traumatised’ after three masked men made off with her £80,000 Range Rover Sport from her driveway in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident took place at 1.30am on Thursday at the house in Worsley, Greater, Manchester, where she lives with her two children.

Liberty 19 and Zach, 15, her children with former Manchester United star Giggs, were also deeply distraught. The sun reports.

A source said: ‘It was so disturbing.

“Stacey’s kids are hysterical. They are left terrified and inconsolable.

“They were there all night trying to figure out how the robbers got into the property and her car.”

The car had a tracking device and Greater Manchester Police were able to use it to locate the vehicle after it was abandoned.

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.

The disturbing incident comes weeks after Stacey parted ways with The Wanted frontman Max George, following reports in The Sun that he had grown close to his Strictly come Dancing partner Maisie Smith.

Yesterday neighbors reported seeing Stacey’s ex-husband Giggs drop off a replacement car for her.

The family is already living with the ramifications of Giggs’ domestic violence trial, which was considered by jurors today before being fired before the weekend.

Ouch! Stacey Giggs (center) made a savage dig at her ex-boyfriend Max George on Saturday after she accused him of cheating on her with his Strictly co-star Maisie Smith

The former Manchester United star, 48, has been on trial for the past two and a half weeks on charges that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, inflicted physical harm on her and controlled or coerced her during their August relationship. 2017 and November 2020, which he denies.

He also denies assaulting the PR manager’s 26-year-old sister, Emma, ​​in the same incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

Judge Hilary Manley told the jury of seven women and five men at the Manchester Crown Court that she demanded “unanimous verdicts” on the three charges, adding that there was “no time pressure” to bring them to trial.