Ryan Giggs assault trial: Ex-footballer admits being a ‘love cheat’ who has ‘never been faithful’

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs today admitted to being a ‘love cheat’ with a ‘reputation for infidelity’, after taking to the witness box for the first time in his domestic assault trial.

The ex-footballer, 48, today admitted to being ‘a flirt by nature’ and that he has ‘never’ been faithful to his ex or any of his girlfriends.

The former Wales midfielder’s candid self-assessment came as he today began his evidence in his domestic assault trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Giggs is accused of assaulting ex-partner Kate Greville and her sister Emma during an incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November 2020.

He denies the charges, as well as using controlling and coercive behaviour towards ex Kate during their ‘toxic’ six-year on-and-off relationship, and is currently on trial.

Following the end of the prosecution case, in which Ms Greville accused Giggs of cheating up to 12 different women during their relationship, the football star’s lawyer Chris Daw QC today called his client to give evidence.

He began by asking Giggs about his reputation, both on and off the field. Mr Daw asked: ‘To begin with, you are well known all over the world for two things. One, as a footballer?’

‘Yes,’ said Giggs. Mr Daw said: ‘But you are also known for something else, you have a reputation for infidelity?’ Giggs replied: ‘Yes.’ Mr Daw said: ‘Is that reputation justified?’ Giggs said: ‘Yes.’

Ryan Giggs trial – A summary: What the jury heard on Tuesday On Tuesday – day seven of the trial – the jury heard: Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs told detectives how he ‘caught’ his ex-girlfriend and her sister during a ‘scuffle’ at his £1.7million mansion, but insisted: ‘It was not deliberate’;

He told officers that he and Kate had initially ‘tussled’ after she took hold of the phone, and that Ms Greville had ‘caught’ him in the face;

Giggs said his phone had been taken by Ms Greville following a row between the pair which started at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester and had returned to his £1.7million mansion;

In the statement – read by Peter Wright QC – Giggs told DC Adam’ Agrebi and another officer that he had tried to ‘diffuse the situation’ but said: ‘I regret that this argument got so out of hand.’

Giggs said in his statement, read out in court: ‘I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with her. What I am sure is that it was not deliberate.’

He also said: ‘I sincerely hope this is not the end of our relationship and we can talk this through. At no point did I deliberately harm her or want to harm her.’

In a later statement, Giggs addressed claims that he was ‘controlling’ towards Ms Greville during their relationship;

In a prepared defence statement given to police Giggs said: ‘I will not accept that my behaviour towards my former partner has been in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described.’

He also told police that Ms Greville had ordered him to message women who she had ‘incorrectly’ accused him of having relationships with;

Giggs told officers that Ms Greville had helped write the messages and had offered to meet the women to ‘ensure nothing was going on’.

In response to an allegation he had threatened to release intimate photos of Ms Greville and/or himself, Giggs’ statement said he ‘didn’t recall’ making the threat and would ‘never’ have released such material.

‘I would be terrified of the publicity that would be generated,’ he said. ‘Kate knows how I feel regarding the press and negative publicity;

The statement said that even if a threat had been made ‘in jest or in drink,’ it would be ‘preposterous’ for Ms Greville to believe it would be carried out.

Chris Daw asked: ‘In the course of your relationships with women, up to and including Ms Greville, have you managed to be faithful to any of them?’ ‘No,’ said Giggs.

The barrister: ‘If an attractive woman has shown you interest regardless of your marital status, are you able to resist?’ Giggs replied: ‘No.’

Mr Daw said: ‘Are you a flirt by nature?’ ‘Yes,’ said Giggs. He confirmed that he lied to his ex-wife Stacey and Ms Greville about his infidelities.

It comes as the court heard that Giggs told detectives how he ‘caught’ his ex-girlfriend and her sister during a ‘scuffle’ at his £1.7million mansion, but insisted: ‘It was not deliberate’.

The ex-Wales midfielder, 48, gave a pre-prepared statement to officers hours after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kate Greville and her sister Emma during a row at his Manchester home in November 2020.

He told officers that he and Kate had initially ‘tussled’ after she took hold of the phone, and that Ms Greville had ‘caught’ him in the face ‘causing bleeding to the lip and inner mouth’.

He said he then ‘foolishly’ took hold of Ms Greville’s phone, leading to the pair again making contact. Ms Greville has previously claimed that Giggs ‘deliberaley headbutted’ her. But Giggs insisted in his police statement ‘At no time was there any attempt to harm either of them.’

In the statement – read by prosecutor Peter Wright QC during Giggs’ assault and controlling behaviour trial at Manchester Crown Court today – Giggs told DC Adam’ Agrebi and another officer that he had tried to ‘diffuse the situation’.

But he said in the statement: ‘I regret that this argument got so out of hand.’ He also told officers: ‘It is correct that unfortunately Kate and I got into an argument that resulted in us getting into a tussle.

‘She caught me in the face causing bleeding to my lip and inner mouth. I may have caught her and her sister during the scuffle. At no time was there any intent.’

Giggs said his phone had been taken by Ms Greville following a row between the pair – which started at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester and had returned to his £1.7million mansion in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He said that he had asked Ms Greville and Emma, who was dog sitting at the time, to leave his house in a taxi as she was too drunk to drive and her sister was not insured to drive the car.

He said he tried to ‘diffuse’ the situation further by getting a neighbour to call the police, and when she refused ‘I now had no option’ but to go back to the house and demand his phone back in order to dial 999.

With the sister still refusing to leave, Giggs said he went into the utility room to get Ms Greville’s phone and ‘rather foolishly I decided to keep hers’.

He continued: ‘I accept I should not have done this but I was emotional, angry and upset. She grabbed me by the hand and a scuffle broke out.

‘I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with her. What I am sure is that it was not deliberate.’

Ryan Giggs (pictured) has today arrived in court for the seventh day of his domestic abuse trial, after jurors yesterday were told how he turned up at his neighbours in slippers and ‘virtually crying’ on the night he allegedly headbutted his former girlfriend

The former footballer, 48, arrived at Manchester Crown Court this morning (pictured left) for the seventh day of evidence in the trial. He is accused of ‘headbutting’ ex-partner Kate Greville (pictured right) and using coercive and controlling behaviour towards her during their ‘toxic’ six-year on-and-off relationship

Giggs said he was ‘attacked’ adding: ‘I regret that this argument got so out of hand. Kate and I had a great week together and I was looking forward to our night at Stock Exchange hotel.

‘I sincerely hope this is not the end of our relationship and we can talk this through. At no point did I deliberately harm her or want to harm her.’

The court also heard Ryan Giggs was interviewed by police again in December 2020, a month after his first interview, in relation to an allegation of coercive and controlling behaviour after officers obtained more alleged details from Kate Greville.

In a prepared defence statement given to police and read in court by Mr Wright QC, he said: ‘I will not accept that my behaviour towards my former partner has been in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described.’

He described Ms Greville in the statement as a ‘mature, strong, independent woman’ who he said was ‘successful’ in his own right.

Kate Greville’s university friend tells court how PR executive had bruises on her arm after a ‘quite horrible argument’ with Ryan Giggs Kate Greville’s university friend Louisa Ham told the court that Ms Greville had told her that bruising on her arm when they were on holiday together in Dubai was after she’d had a ‘quite a horrible argument’ with Giggs. Ms Ham, who holidayed with Ms Greville in February 2020, said: ‘I noticed bruising on her lower arm. ‘Kate mentioned before I arrived that she had got into an argument with Ryan, quite a horrible argument. ‘During the argument she had been grabbed by Ryan, resulting in the bruise.’ Ms Ham said there would be ‘constant communication’ on WhatsApp ‘every five minutes’ between Ms Greville and Giggs for the first three days of their holiday in February 2020. Ms Hamm was asked by Mr Wright QC what would happen if she did not ‘reply immediately’ and she said: ‘If we were in mid-conversation or for instance not by her phone, she would return the text message after that – 10 mins, a short while. ‘So when she didn’t respond, she would come back to a message to say ‘where’s the response’ or something of that manner.’ ‘On the fourth day her phone broke. I think it was to do with connection, she could not turn it on. ‘We were on a taxi journey and she had a panic attack in the taxi. She said it was because Ryan could not get hold of her. ‘And she didn’t know what to do, she was panicked because of the situation.’

Giggs also told police how Ms Greville had ‘ordered’ him to message women who she ‘incorrectly accused’ him of having affairs with and that she had offered to meet them in order to ‘ensure nothing was going on’.

In response to an allegation he had threatened to release intimate photos of Ms Greville and/or himself, Giggs’ statement said he ‘didn’t recall’ making the threat and would ‘never’ have released such material.

He said: ‘I would be terrified of the publicity that would be generated. Kate knows how I feel regarding the press and negative publicity.’

The statement said that even if a threat had been made ‘in jest or in drink,’ it would be ‘preposterous’ for Ms Greville to believe it would be carried out.

He told police he accepted their relationship was ‘not perfect’ but it was ‘mainly one of love and affection.’

And he said most of the alleged incidents – listed by Ms Greville as part of the prosecution’s against Giggs – occurred after she had ‘too much to drink’ and she became ‘entirely jealous’ when she was drunk.

He continued: ‘I would not react with violence. I would often walk away from incidents.’

Giggs said it had been suggested his arguments with Ms Greville were the result of him being defensive over allegations he was having affairs.

But he explained to officers at Swinton Police Station in Manchester that he had been living with Ms Greville, they had bought two dogs and he thought they were ‘planning for a future together’.

He said: ‘I feel extremely distressed, hurt and emotional by the way this relationship is being painted to me.’

Yesterday the court heard how Giggs was in his slippers and ‘virtually crying’ when he knocked on his neighbour’s door in the pouring rain and asked her to ‘sort out’ his girlfriend and phone the police.

Before the argument that ended in the former Wales midfielder allegedly headbutting his now ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, he banged ‘very loudly’ on the door of neighbour Linda Cheung.

Mrs Cheung told the domestic assault trial how Giggs had visited her and told her that Ms Greville had accused him of cheating, sparking her to respond: ‘Oh Ryan, not this again.’

Giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court yesterday, she said: ‘He asked me to help him. He said words to the effect of Kate had been accusing him of seeing other women and he wanted me to go and sort her out.’

She said that as the rain poured down, the ‘distressed’ Giggs asked her: ‘Can you call the police? She’s got my phone. She won’t leave.’

She told him she would not ring the police but offered him her phone if he needed to use it. She said a ‘distressed’ looking Giggs did not respond and just stared at her before walking back to his property.

In a statement to police, read out by court, Mrs Cheung told how Giggs had ‘tears in his eyes’ when he knocked on her door.

She said: ‘He was at my door virtually crying. He never went outside with his slippers on. I was thinking it must be urgent. He’s come out of the house in the rain in his slippers.’

Ryan Giggs’ lawyers yesterday denied the ex-Manchester United star deliberately elbowed his ex-girlfriend’s sister in the jaw during a bust-up at his £1.7million mansion.

His barrister, Christopher Daw QC, suggested any contact between the ex-footballer and Emma Greville as she tried to separate him from her sister was accidental.

Yesterday, in the trial, Emma Greville told jurors that Giggs’s elbow ‘made contact’ with her face during the incident. She said at the time she had tried to separate Giggs and Kate Greville, who were engaged in a row.

Emma also told jurors that Giggs had threatened to ‘headbutt’ her after ‘grabbing’ her sister by the shoulders and ‘headbutting’ her with ‘major force’ during the row.

In cross-examination, Mr Daw said any connection between Giggs and Emma was accidental as Giggs ‘backed away’ from her sister Kate.

He said: ‘There was no deliberate elbow.’ But Ms Greville answered ‘there was’. Ms Greville also admitted that she did not see how her sister and Giggs ended up on the floor prior to the alleged headbutt.

She told the court this morning that Giggs’ face was level her sister’s when he was lying on top of her.

The lawyer said that wasn’t the case and said Giggs had fallen and was ‘simply trying to get back up and move backwards.’

He asked Ms Greville: ‘Did you see him putting his arms up to protect his face from being hit by your sister?’ She replied ‘No’.

It comes as Emma Greville claimed how Giggs told her ‘I’ll headbutt you next’ during the row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

Ms Greville was at the property on the night of the alleged assault as she was dog-sitting for the couple while they were on a night out in Manchester city centre.

Emma told the court that while at the house she received a message from her sister telling her: ‘Pack my stuff in the car, we’re leaving tonight’.

The message was sent as her sister returned home from the Stock Exchange Hotel after ‘confronting’ Giggs about his ‘cheating’.

Emma said she started packing her sister’s belongings into a car, before Giggs tried to call her on her phone.

She told the court that Giggs returned home 15 -20 minutes after her sister in a ‘visible mood’ and ‘was also very drunk’ and began collecting Ms Greville’s belongings before taking them into a hallway.

After hearing Giggs and her sister argue downstairs, Emma said: ‘Ryan came into the bedroom and told me to sort out my sister. I went downstairs to find Kate in the hallway, hugging the dog, upset, crying.

‘Ryan said ‘say your goodbyes, you won’t ever see him again’ to me and Kate. It was said in a snide manner that he had the power to keep the dog when he knew that dog was Kate’s.’

She said Giggs and her sister began arguing and he ordered them both to leave. Emma said she took the dog to the other room and heard her sister and Giggs arguing over who had Giggs’ phone.

Recalling the moment Emma said she was struck by Giggs she continued: ‘I went into the hallway and saw Ryan’s legs sticking out the doorway.

Sister of Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend claims former footballer said ‘I’ll headbutt you next’ after ‘assaulting’ PR executive The sister of Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend yesterday told a court how he threatened to headbutt her moments after he had headbutted her sister. Emma Greville said the former Manchester United star blamed her for the alleged assault after she had caught him scuffling with her sister on the floor of the boot room of his home in Worsley, Manchester. Giggs had been trying to snatch his ex-partner Kate Greville’s phone, Emma told the court. She said: Ryan’s back was against the wall and Kate was facing him. ‘They were arguing about the phone and I said to Ryan ‘Just give her the phone back and then we’ll go. I told him ‘I saw you on top of her and grab her phone so I know you have her phone.’ ‘He called me a f***ing liar. ‘Kate said to Ryan ‘See I’ve had proof’. She knew that I’d seen what happened. ‘At that point he didn’t say anything. He’d gone from annoyed to extremely angry. I think I asked him ‘why?’ I couldn’t recall exactly what he said. ‘At that moment he put both hands on Kate’s shoulders and with force used his head to headbutt her in the face. ‘Afterwards he told me it was my fault that he’d headbutted Kate and turned to me and said ‘I’ll headbutt you next.’ ‘He was extremely angry. I felt fear as he’d just headbutted Kate and I thought he’d do the same to me.’ Recalling her sister’s reaction after being struck, Emma said: ‘Kate fell to the ground screaming, covering her face. ‘He (Giggs) walked towards the kitchen and didn’t say much.’ Emma said she was asked by her sister to call the police and now a lot calmer, Giggs pleaded with her not to. She added: ‘He said ‘Don’t call the police, think about my daughter. Think about my career.’

‘I went into the boot room to find Kate on her back and Ryan on top of her. Ryan was trying to grab Kate’s phone from her. His face was in line with her face. I can’t recall what she was saying but from her facial expressions I could tell she was in pain.

‘Kate said to me ‘Get him off me’ so I put both arms around his waist. And as she was using her legs to push him off, I was pulling.

‘As I was pulling him up, he was standing up and he turned to his right and his elbow touched my jaw and as a result I let go. It was not in a gentle manner, it was a ‘get off me’ manner for me to get off holding Ryan.’

Asked what her reaction was Emma said: ‘Shock. I was upset. I immediately called my parents.’

She also told the court that Giggs threatened to headbutt her moments after he had headbutted her sister.

She said: ‘They were arguing about the phone and I said to Ryan ‘Just give her the phone back and then we’ll go. I told him ‘I saw you on top of her and grab her phone so I know you have her phone. ‘He called me a f***ing liar.

‘Kate said to Ryan ‘See I’ve had proof’. She knew that I’d seen what happened. At that point he didn’t say anything. He’d gone from annoyed to extremely angry.

‘I think I asked him ‘why?’ I couldn’t recall exactly what he said. At that moment he put both hands on Kate’s shoulders and with force used his head to headbutt her in the face.

‘Afterwards he told me it was my fault that he’d headbutted Kate and turned to me and said ‘I’ll headbutt you next’.

‘He was extremely angry. I felt fear as he’d just headbutted Kate and I thought he’d do the same to me.’

Recalling her sister’s reaction after being struck, Emma said: ‘Kate fell to the ground screaming, covering her face.

‘He (Giggs) walked towards the kitchen and didn’t say much.’

Emma said she was asked by her sister to call the police and now a lot calmer, Giggs pleaded with her not to.

She added: ‘He said ‘Don’t call the police, think about my daughter. Think about my career’.’

Earlier Emma told the court that the pair had been involved in a ‘serious argument’ blew up while they were in Scotland.

She said she had accompanied her sister, Giggs, and two of his friends on a trip north of the border to go and buy a dog and noticed the pair ‘bickering’ while in a pub.

She told the court that there was a ‘frostiness’ in the couple’s relationship, which she said had started as ‘loving’ but had become ‘distant’.

Giving evidence in the former Manchester United star’s assault and controlling behaviour trial, she said: ‘On the second night (in Scotland) we were in the pub and they’d been bickering. I don’t know what about.

‘I went to the toilet and came back and Ryan wasn’t sitting at the table and one of his friends was not at the table.Kate was upset and talking to the friend who remained at the table.’

Asked by Mr Wright QC, prosecuting, where Giggs was, she replied: ‘Kate said his friend had taken him outside. I could just tell way Kate was acting they’d had a serious argument.’

Describing the change in her sister’s relationship, Emma said: ‘It went from a loving relationship to being distant. You could feel the frostiness between them.’

Said said she had seen ‘verbal conflict’ but not physical until the night of the alleged headbutt on November 1 2020

Kate Greville and her sister, Emma. Giggs denies assaulting and using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate (left) and Emma (pictured right)

Ms Greville has told the court she returned to the UK from the Middle East thinking she would be in a relationship with Giggs, but he instead became more distant

It comes after the court was yesterday told how Kate Greville told a friend that bruising on her wrist was because of ‘rough sex’ with the former football star the night before.

PR chief tried to ‘block’ emails from Ryan Giggs to ex-girlfriend’s work account as it was ‘interfering’ with her job, court hears The employer of Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tried to block his ‘intense’ emails because they were ‘interfering with her work’, a court has heard. Elsa Roodt said that Q Communications had ‘no other option’ than to try to block Giggs’ emails as his partner Kate Greville ‘couldn’t do her work’. As the second week of the former Manchester United footballer’s trial got under way, Manchester Crown Court jurors heard evidence from Ms Roodt, who appeared on a video link from Dubai. Ms Roodt said she started PR firm Q Communications in Dubai with Ms Greville’s university friend Katie Harvey in around 2010, and employed Ms Greville to help set up their Abu Dhabi office in 2016. ‘At one stage, early on in her employment, we had to call our internet provider to block Ryan Giggs’ email,’ she told the court. ‘It was intense and Kate couldn’t do her work. It was interfering with her work and we had no other option than to try and block his email.’

Ms Greville met friend and boss Elsa Roodt a day after an alleged assault at a hotel in Dubai in 2017, in which she claims she was ‘dragged out of her room naked’ after she accused the ex-Manchester United star of seeing another woman.

PR boss Ms Roodt – giving evidence from a TV link from Dubai – yesterday told Manchester Crown Court that she met with Ms Greville the following day in her office.

Ms Roodt said: ‘She (Ms Greville) was very upset. She had been crying on and off and I noticed there were bruises on her arm. I could see them.’

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, asked her: ‘When you saw the bruises on her arm, did you speak to her about them?

Ms Roodt replied: ‘Yes, I asked her where she got the bruises.’ She continued: ‘She said after the argument they had, they ended up having quite rough sex, and the bruises were from that.’

Ms Roodt, who had employed Ms Greville to work in the Abu Dhabi office of her PR firm at the time, said she also noticed bruising again on Ms Greville’s arm on a separate occasion in Dubai in February 2020.

She said that Ms Greville had been ‘crying all night.’ She said: ‘She was very upset. She seemed very sad. She had bruises on her arm.’

The PR chief said Ms Greville told her that this time ‘Ryan got physical with her the night before in the hotel.’

Former Wales midfielder Giggs, 48, is charged with assaulting former girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm during an argument at his £1.7million home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

He is also charged with common assault of Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma Greville, during an incident on the same day and of coercive or controlling behaviour over their six-year on-and-off relationship.

Ms Roodt had earlier told how she had to call the company’s internet provider to block Giggs’ email as it was ‘very intense’. She said: ‘It was interfering with her work so we had not other options but to block his emails’

Ms Roodt said that when Ms Greville first came to live in Abu Dhabi away from Giggs she started to ‘really come out of her shell’, adding: ‘she was really bubbly, really happy and we went out.’

Jury shown CCTV footage after Ryan Giggs allegedly headbutted sister at £1.7million home Jury members in the trial of Ryan Giggs have yesterday been shown CCTV footage taken after the ex-footballer allegedly headbutted ex-girlfriend and threatened to do the same to her sister. In the footage, played in court, Giggs appeared in the doorway of his home, pointing at someone off camera. Emma Greville then emerged on the phone to the police as Giggs walked past her towards a front gate. Ms Greville had told the court this morning how she witnessed Giggs deliberately headbutt her sister before turning to her and saying ‘I’ll headbutt you next’ But his lawyer put it to her that this was not true. Referring to the security camera footage taken from Giggs’ home, he told Ms Greville: ‘You don’t look particularly frightened’ She replied: ‘With the adrenaline running through me, no, I just wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to run away.’ The barrister said: ‘He was looking for the arrival of the police.’ Ms Greville said it had not occurred to her to ‘lock the door and hide’ while Giggs was out of the house and before the police arrived, despite her claiming she had just seen him headbutt her sister.

However when Ms Greville and Giggs rekindled their relationship, Ms Roodt said: ‘She seemed a lot more worried. Her social pattern was a lot less. We didn’t spend much time with her.’

Mr Wright QC added: ‘You referred to her appearing nervous, how did that manifest itself? In what sort of behaviour?’

Ms Roodt responded and said :’She would be completely obsessed with her phone and constantly being available at all times.’

Yet when the relationship ended, Ms Roodt said her employee was ‘lighter, happier’.

Cross examining Ms Greville, Chris Daw QC defending Giggs, asked Ms Roodt if she knew if Ms Greville and Giggs frequently enjoyed ‘rough sex’ but she said she did not know.

Ms Roodt admitted she was never present at any arguments between Ms Greville and Giggs and had only met the former Wales boss ‘maybe three times.’

Ms Roodt confirmed one of those occasions was at a wedding in Spain involving Ms Greville’s friends in 2017. Asked if Giggs was ‘friendly, sociable and kind’ at the event, Ms Roodt replied: ‘Yes.’

Last week the court heard accusations from Ms Greville that Giggs was having ‘full-on’ affairs with eight other women during their ‘toxic’ six-year on-off relationship.

The PR executive made the discovery after accessing the football star’s iPad having ‘made it my mission to find out the truth’ about his other lovers, she told police.

She said how, during what she called a ‘cycle of abuse’, Giggs ‘dragged’ her out of the bedroom of a five-star hotel – leaving her naked in the corridor – after she accused him of ‘manically’ flirting with other women during a night out.

He then threw a bag containing her laptop at her head, giving her a ‘massive lump’, Manchester Crown Court heard.

When she attempted to leave him over his alleged flings and ‘controlling’ behaviour, Giggs would ‘bombard’ her with up to 50 messages an hour and threatened to ruin her career, she claimed.

Eventually she got into his iPad as she ‘needed to know the truth’ – and the ‘reality’ of his cheating was ‘way worse than I could imagine’, she said.

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following his arrest.

Ms Greville (pictured left) previously told the court she had found evidence on an iPad that Giggs had engaged in ‘full-on’ relationships with eight other women during their six-year on and off relationship, and initially told police at the scene the number was as high as 12. Pictured right: Ms Greville’s boss, PR chief Elsa Roodt, gave evidence in court yesterday (Monday)

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, August 16, for the start of the second week of his trial where he stands accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister. He denies the allegations

Ryan Giggs mother Lynne at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to support her son on Tuesday – on day seven of her son’s trial

Giggs (left), 48, is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville (right), 38, between August 2017 and November 2020. The pair are pictured here on holiday in 2018

Ryan Giggs at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, watching ex-girlfriend Kate Greville giving evidence on police video played to the jury after he is alleged to have headbutted her

The court heard that Ms Greville was employed by PR firm Tangerine for part of the alleged period of controlling behaviour and also by Giggs’ own company, GG Hospitality.

Giggs’ legal counsel, Chris Daw QC, said his client encouraged her career ambitions and went on to introduce most of her clients when she set up her business herself and earned a six-figure salary.

He said Ms Greville was ‘always completely financially independent’ and was free to travel and see her friends.

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs met Ms Greville in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville.

He divorced his wife Stacey in December 2017. Giggs found love again with lingerie model, Zara Charles, 33, who has ‘supported’ him through the charges.

The trial continues.