Ryan Gazzola’s southern blufin tuna, CSRIRO say breaks record for Australia’s longest tagged fish

A teenager has landed a record catch after a four-hour battle with the fish that weighs more than double its body weight.

Victorian teenager Ryan ‘Crumb’ Gazzola caught a whopping 135.4 kilograms of southern bluefin tuna off Gunnamatta beach on the Mornington Peninsula last Saturday.

The mammoth fish was first sighted and tagged off the coast of Esperance in Western Australia more than 29 years ago.

The fish was only 52cm in length when tagged by CSIRO in 1993, and at the time of being caught by Mr Gazzola was 195cm in length, making it the longest ‘free’ catch in Australian history for the species. used to be.

CSIRO scientist told Dr. Campbell Davies told The age tuna have an expected lifespan of about 40 years, but this fish was past its average life expectancy in the wild.

CSIRO Senior Principal Research Scientist Campbell Davies told 9News Melbourne that there had never been a tagged fish recaptured in Australia after such a long period.

“Anyone who can catch a fish of that size and age should be lucky,” he said.

“I was very surprised when I heard about the recapture.”

CSIRO Senior Principal Research Scientist Campbell Davies (pictured) said no tagged fish had ever been recovered in Australia after such a long period.

The Carrum teen now says he plans to display the tail of his record catch in his room.

“I’m getting the tail mounted to have it in my room so I can look at it every day and think, ‘I can’t believe this actually happened,'” Mr Gazzola said.

“This is something I could only dream of. Everything that’s happened since that day just keeps getting better and better, it’s just remarkable.”

The 17-year-old said bringing in the tuna was just “incredible.”

The CSIRO discontinued the tagging program in 2005.