Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him ‘zero respect’ when they matched up

Ryan Fitzpatrick played in 166 games and threw 223 touchdowns in a 17-year career, but at least during that run, the journeyman QB never really felt respected by six-time Super-Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Fitzpatrick spent eight years of his career in the AFC East — the same division Brady played with the Patriots — and has no fond memories of his interactions with the star.

“I’ve told this story before, but it just pisses me off,” Fitzpatrick told Barstool Sports’ Pardon my Take podcast.

Ryan Fitzpatrick played in the AFC East during his career for the Bills, Dolphins and Jets

“Because you’re in Buffalo, you play in New England, they kick us every year.

“In 2011, we finally took them out. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had a great start and he threw five interceptions into play which was just great to see them all. Just beautiful to see.’

As Fitzpatrick pointed out, Brady absolutely dominated the AFC East with New England, taking a total of 90-22 and a whopping 17 division titles.

Tom Brady has found lasting success in Tampa Bay, while Fitzpatrick retired in June

Fitzpatrick eventually got a handshake from Brady after beating him with the Dolphins in week 17 of 2019, but he has clearly not forgotten the times he was snubbed.

‘[Brady would] run straight. Like, no handshake, no quarterback in the middle of the field, no, ‘Where are the cameras? Okay, hey, stay healthy buddy.’ Just walked out right away.

So it bothered me so much because there was no respect. Every time I played it after that [the 2011 Buffalo win]I was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this guy respect me.’

Fitzpatrick is now an analyst for Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage on Prime Video

‘[I] Ended up in New York with the Jets and with Miami beating him. The latter was especially sweet because it was the year of Tank For Tua. … They beat us by 40 points at the start of the season,” said Fitzpatrick.

With that win, the Patriots missed a first-round bye in the playoffs.

And after the team lost to the Titans in the wildcard round, Brady went for the Bucs, making his previous loss to Fitzpatrick the last regular season game of his New England career.