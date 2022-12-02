Ryan Cowan quits job and sells house in Melbourne to buy Telsla electric vehicle

A former store associate who quit his job and sold his house to buy a Telsa has no regrets about his risky but life-changing decision.

Melbourne man Ryan Cowan and his partner Paige wanted to ‘shake things up’ after spending the Covid pandemic in the Victorian capital.

The city endured the world’s longest lockdown after enduring more than 230 days of staying at home.

In February 2021, Mr. Cowan, 32, took up his job and sold his house before moving to the coast to buy some land.

Three months later, the couple bought their first electric car, a Telsla Model 3 and made a $4,500 profit when they recently upgraded to a Model Y.

They also rented a Model X for a week.

Nearly two years later, Mr. Cowan estimates that he has traveled a total of 20,000 km in his electric vehicles and is now making a living from his ‘dream job’ by exploiting the benefits of electric vehicles.

Ryan Cowan (with partner Paige) quit his job and sold his house to buy his dream car

He spends his days making videos of his electric car for YouTube and social media, which gained more than 100,000 followers and caught the attention of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

Mr. Cowan still can’t believe how a spur of the moment decision to buy his dream car changed his life.

“It certainly wouldn’t be the right decision from an investment point of view, but we had a very different mindset. We just wanted to take risks,” he said ABCMelbourne

Mr Cowan has more than 100,000 followers combined across his TikTok and YouTube platforms.

An 18-second clip demonstrating the auto-moving doors on his old electric car was reposted to Twitter by both Mr. Musk and Tesla in July.

‘[My] the number of followers grew exponentially from then on, and now I have a whole bunch of clients,” he said.

Ryan Cowan has covered 20,000 km since deciding to go electric 18 months ago

Ryan Cowan and his partner Paige made a nice profit when they recently upgraded to the Telsa Model Y (pictured with their new EV)

Mr. Cowan estimates that he has convinced 1,000 motorists to become electric car owners and can earn up to $1,200 per month from YouTube ad revenue alone.

“I get messages every day from people saying, ‘Thanks to you I have an electric car,’ which absolutely fills my cup and pushes me to keep doing what I’m doing,” he said.

His videos also share some of the drawbacks of having an electric car, including when a power outage occurs.

Mr Cowan predicts a ‘rapid growth’ of electric vehicles in the coming years and recently uploaded a video of the five things aspiring owners should know about electric vehicles.

The first was that there is no stop-start button, meaning motorists just get in and drive.

The second was that any outlet in the home could be used to charge an EV. The third was that electric vehicles are completely silent while driving.

Mr. Cowan’s fourth tip was that road trips require planning and the fifth – that regular software updates will make the car run better.