Ryan Corr fans go nuts after discovering the Aussie actor is starring in House of the Dragon

Ryan Corr looked unrecognizable when he made his official debut in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

And an army of Aussie fans has been spiraling downward after discovering that Corr plays Ser Harwin Strong, Larys Strong’s younger brother and Harrenhal’s heir in the series.

Corr’s character is also known as Harwin Breakbones because he is the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms.

Despite his minor role thus far, fans are swooning over the handsome star, posting throwback images of him from popular Aussie shows like Blue Water High, The Sleepover Club, Underbelly, Packed To The Rafters, and Silversun on social media.

“You know the screen writing of House of the Dragon is effectively done when you are deeply in love with Ser Harwin Strong who has less than 2 minutes of screen time,” one fan tweeted.

“Just found out Ryan Corr is the guy I was in love with from The Sleepover Club on my Disney channel between days lol,” wrote another.

“19 years later and I’m here in love with him again for Harwin Strong!”

Another wrote: ‘Great to see more of Ryan Corr as Harwin Strong, but now that I realize he was Sheng on Silversun, that theme song will play in my head every time I see him and I love that.’

In 2004, Corr starred in the TV series Silversun, as Sheng Zammett. He later made a guest appearance in the iconic Channel 10 soap opera Neighbours

Born in Melbourne, Corr began his acting career in his teens, making his TV debut in the 2003 series The Sleepover Club as Matthew McDougal, the leader of the M&Ms boys’ club.

He then starred in Silversun as Sheng Zammett in 2004, before making a guest appearance in Neighbours.

One of Corr’s most famous credits was in the surf teen drama series Blue Water High, where he starred as Eric with blond, matte hair.

He joined the cast of the hit drama Packed to the Rafters in 2009 and later starred in several episodes of 2010 crime drama Underbelly: The Golden Mile.

However, Corr’s career was jeopardized in May 2014 when he… found with 0.26 grams of heroin in a Bondi alley.

The promising young actor pleaded guilty to possession of the illegal substance in September of that year, telling the court that he was in a “vulnerable condition” after his beloved grandfather fell into a coma following a heart attack.

He told the court that he went to a hotel where a man handed him a bag of heroin and said, “Here, take this, you’ll feel better.”

Corr clarified that he had never used the drug and was arrested before he had a chance to use it. He was placed on a 12-month good behavior bond without a conviction recorded.

In 2022, Corr reached an acting milestone after it was announced that he had been cast in House of the Dragon.

Premiering on the streaming service Binge on August 22, the HBO series, the action-fantasy series is its first step into event television on a global scale.

“When I first wanted to be an actor as a young boy, you know, these are the kind… [roles] you dream of. So to be here you have to pinch yourself,” he told New idea earlier.

‘I was like a schoolboy excited about it when I found out’ [and] I was like an excited schoolboy when I rocked the set.”

His character is described as a ‘knight of House Strong, heir to Harrenhal’ and the ‘strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms’.

The prequel storyline will focus on House Targaryen and their rule in Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Another Australian, Milly Alcock, is also featured in the returning cast. She portrays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of the Dragon also features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Oliva Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.