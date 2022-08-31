Ryan Channing’s family pay tribute on what would have been his 33rd birthday

<!–

The family of Ryan Channing, the late ex-boyfriend of Australian Olympian Ian Thorpe, has celebrated his 33rd birthday with a solemn tribute.

Channing, a model and skincare entrepreneur, died in May at the age of 32 while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia, after an allergic reaction to drugs.

His Instagram account, which he last used two months before his death, was reactivated on Wednesday by one of his parents who posted a moving tribute to their “beautiful boy.”

“Happy 33rd birthday to my beautiful Ryan,” they captioned a photo of Channing with two of his dogs.

‘What a great time we had celebrating them all, and the tradition continues with celebrating with your friends and dining with family tonight as we do for all our birthdays, I have a cake for you too!

“I imagine you have a party there too, enjoy your day, my beautiful boy!”

Channing was former competitive swimmer Ian Thorpe’s first long-term boyfriend after coming out as gay in 2014.

The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for four years until they broke up for good in 2019.

Channing’s passing while on holiday in Bali on May 8 came as a shock to his loved ones.

On the night of May 6, a medical team was called to the luxurious Tagoo villas in Kuta, where they found Channing “conscious but extremely weak.”

Doctors from the Canggu clinic stabilized Channing in the villa complex before taking him to BIMC hospital.

Channing spent two days in intensive care where a source revealed he was suffering from what appeared to be an “allergic reaction to medication.”

He died at his bedside with his family.

Kuta police said at the time that they had no report or investigation of Channing’s death, but that was not uncommon as he died in hospital.

The death was not considered suspicious.

