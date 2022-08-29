RwandaIsKilling: Tensions between Rwanda and DRC fuel misinformation

Violence flared up in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July when a rebel group known as M23 clashed again with the Congolese army. The conflict sparked a spate of online activity, but some contained false information that was used to cause further division and tension. In this episode of Truth or Fake, together with one of our colleagues from the CongoCheck media, we took a closer look at some examples of this misinformation.

The March 23 Movement (M23) is a Tutsi-led rebel group operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After being defeated in 2013, M23 resurfaced at the end of 2021. Amid mounting violence in the border zone, DR Congo has accused Rwanda of: support the uprising and promoting instability.

Against this background, the hashtag #RwandaIsKilling started trending on social networks in late July. The hashtag was used to share posts Accusing Rwanda of waging war in eastern DRC.

But often the posts under the hashtag fueled dissension using misinformation. We spoke to Dandjes Luyilaa journalist at the fact-checking media CongoCheckto see how his team went about separating fact from fiction.

Watch the video above to see how misinformation from both the Rwandan and Congolese sides tried to fuel further tensions – and what this tells us about the conflict in the DRC.