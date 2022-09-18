Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Saurabh Kumar star as India A seal series win

India A 293 (Gaikwad 108, Upendra 76, Fisher 4-52, Duffy 2-56) and 359 for 7 Dec (Patidar 109*, Gaikwad 94, Sarfaraz 63, Ravindra 3 for 65, Walker 2-64) New Zealand A 237 (Chapman 92, Solia 54, Saurabh 4-48, R Chahar 3-53) and 302 (Carter 111, Chapman 45, Saurabh 5-103, Sarfaraz 2-48) by 113 runs

Saurabh Kumar’s 5 for 103 trumped Joe Carter’s resilient century as India A beat New Zealand A by 113 runs on a sailing final day of the third unofficial Test in Bengaluru to seal the series 1-0.

With New Zealand A chasing an impressive 416, the match looked headed for a draw for the longest time, with Carter, Mark Chapman and Dane Cleaver doing their best to keep the bowlers at bay. But they faltered in the final session against Saurabh’s guile and precision to be bowled out for 302 just 40 minutes before the scheduled end of play.

After India A opted to bat, Gaikwad was fluent from the start on the first day. He came in at the fall of Priyank Panchal’s wicket, with the team’s score on 40, and saw the hosts slide to 111 for 4 losing Abhimanyu Easwaran, Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan on the way. But he kept his end up and added 134 for the fifth wicket with Upendra Yadav.

Gaikwad was particularly assertive, scoring 12 fours and two sixes during his 127-ball 108 – his fifth first-class century. Playing his first match of the series, Upendra brought up his fourth first-class fifty, finishing with 76. However, another collapse followed as Gaikwad fell with India A on 245 for 5. They lost their last six wickets for just 48 runs. thrown out for 293.

On a surface that offered little help to the bowlers, Shardul Thakur and Mukesh Kumar were relentless with their lengths on the second morning. Carter survived a close lbw shout early in his innings but failed to capitalise, falling lbw to Shardul for 8 in the seventh over.

Mukesh then sent back Rachin Ravindra and Robert O’Donnell, reducing New Zealand A to 28 for 3. Cleaver offered some resistance but Rahul Chahar’s twin strike saw them reeling at 99 for 5, still 194 adrift of India A’s total first innings.

That’s when two Auckland boys Chapman and Sean Solia decided to step up. They took the aggressive route, with Chapman in particular deploying a series of sweeps and reverse sweeps. Sean Solia also looked unfazed as the duo added 114 for the sixth wicket either side of the tea break.

However, a rush of blood brought Chapman’s regret and derailed New Zealand A’s innings. Saurabh hung one back when he saw the left-hander step out of his crease and made him hold out to Patidar at long-on for 92. Solia departed soon after for 54 and the lower order did not offer much resistance as New Zealand A were dismissed for 237 in 71.2 overs, giving India A a lead of 56.

Joe Carter made India a toil•Mallikarjuna/KSCA

The hosts lost Easwaran late on day two before captain Panchal and Gaikwad saw out the final session.

The third day was all about the batsmen knocking the opposition out of the competition. Gaikwad continued from his first-innings exploits with a solid 94 and was supported by Panchal and Patidar.

Resuming at 40 for 1, with a lead of 96, both Gaikwad and Panchal found the boundaries at regular intervals. The former reached his fifty off 76 balls before India A lost Panchal at lunch to Joe Walker.

Patidar then came out after the break and immediately took the attack to the opposition. He galloped to his fifty off 47 balls, much to the delight of the handful of spectators who were quite vociferous with their RCB chants. At the other end, Gaikwad looked set to get another ton in a row but threw away his wicket and looked towards Walker over mid-off only to be caught superbly by Chapman.

However, Patidar continued and reached his tenth first-class century. He added a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sarfaraz, who was his usual busy self during his 74-ball 63.

The hosts then lost a couple of quick wickets before declaring at 359 for 7. Saurabh got going in the second innings and caught Ravindra in front for 12 just before stumps.

New Zealand A needed another 396 runs to force an unlikely victory on the final day. They lost nightwatchman Walker early, but Carter and Cleaver held firm before Saurabh struck again, retaining Cleaver lbw for 44.

Carter and Chapman then put on an 82-run partnership to take New Zealand A to lunch unscathed. The track didn’t seem to be broken up enough to offer a lot of turns. It didn’t help that Rahul Chahar was forced off the field within the first hour of play. He did not return for the rest of the day, but Panchal later suggested that his injury was not serious.

Carter, meanwhile, remained defiant. Apart from a tough missed chance at a wide first slip from Gaikwad and a close run-out chance, he was largely untouched. But introducing Sarfaraz into the attack did the trick for Panchal. The part-time leg-spinner took two quick wickets before Saurabh rattled the visitors with two of his own.

Carter reached his century with a straight hit down to long-on but continued to lose wickets at the other end and was the penultimate man to fall. Saurabh closed the match and the series fell Jacob Duffy lbw.