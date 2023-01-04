Rutland police responds to rollover car accident

PITTSFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police of Rutland Barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 near the Killington and Pittsfield city line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.

Police say their investigation revealed that Cobb was driving north on Vermont Route 100 and lost control of her car due to the icy road conditions. Police say the car left the road and landed on its roof. Cobb was trapped in the car and had to be freed by first responders. According to police, Cobb was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cobb was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she is admitted in critical condition. Killington Auto responded to remove the car from the scene. Troopers along with the Killington Fire Department, the Pittsfield Fire Department, and the White River Valley Ambulance arrived at the scene. Vermont DMV Officers and Vermont AOT were also in attendance.