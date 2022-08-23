Ruthless teenagers are terrorizing elderly Bronx residents by beating and robbing them 

A group of ruthless teenagers terrorize older residents of a Bronx apartment by beating, robbing and hurting them.

Residents of 1294 and 1295 East 169th Street in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx are afraid to leave their building at night for fear that a group of terrorizing teens will harm them again.

During the latest attack on Saturday, the group of teens reportedly broke a stick from a nearby pole and used it to beat residents, including Miriam Cintron, 67, who said she “hasn’t slept since.”

“They came at us, they beat us,” Cintron told exclusively ABC 7 New York. “They broke the stick of the tree to beat us with the wood.”

Another resident, Nydia Carrero, 63, said the teens “kicked” and “punched” her on Saturday and came every night.

“They kicked me in the side, kicked me this side, punched me in the back, tried to take my face,” she told ABC 7.

Carrero told the outlet that the youths “want to hang out in the hallways, smoke weed and mess up the building.”

Another resident, Victor Gonzalez, said the teens threatened to “burn down the building.”

“It’s a shame… it’s ridiculous,” he told ABC 7.

For many of its residents, the 169th Street residence has been their home for decades, and now it’s being stolen from cheeky teenagers.

Progressive Management, which manages the building, said “any threat” to its residents was “unacceptable.”

“Our priority remains to ensure the safety of our tenants in their homes,” the statement said.

It has reportedly “increased the presence of security on the property, is actively working with the NYPD to prevent criminal offenses that could endanger residents or guests, and has requested additional police patrols in the immediate area.”

Progressive Management, which houses many rent-stabilized apartments for low-income families, was also cited among several landlords trying to evict tenants during the pandemic.

More than 550 families charged with eviction Worst Evictors Projecta collaboration of Right to Counsel NYC Coalition, JustFix and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project.

DailyMail.com contacted Progressive for additional comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

New Yorkers have been dealing with an increased crime rate for more than a year, as lawless criminals continue to run the streets.

Robberies across NYC are up 39.7 percent from the same time last year, and total crime is up 36 percent. In the Bronx alone, it is up 43 percent, while total crime is up 32 percent.

The only violent crime that occurs in the city as a whole is murder. with only 265 deaths compared to last year’s 296.

Rapes and assaults have also increased by 8 and 19 percent, respectively.