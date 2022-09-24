Ruthless footy fans take shots at Buddy Franklin as Swans are blown off the park in the Grand Final

<!–

Footy fans turned on Lance Franklin as the Sydney Swans were on the receiving end of a memorable shellacking against Geelong in the grand final.

Franklin made history in Round 3 against the Cats when he became just the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to kick 1,000 goals, but he and the Swans had little to celebrate at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

Days after the 35-year-old announced he had signed a 12-month extension to stay in Sydney until the end of next season, he found himself on the losing side of a Grand Final for the third time since he joined the Swans in 2014.

Buddy had three touches and kicked 0.1 through the first three quarters of the grand final

The Cats jumped out of the blocks and almost obliterated Sydney in the first quarter, taking a 35-point lead – the biggest first-quarter margin in a Grand Final since 1989.

Geelong led by 36 at half-time and the slump continued in the second half, with the Cats six goals in the third quarter while restricting the Swans to a solitary deficit.

And fans wasted no time declaring the veteran striker ‘missing in action’ when it mattered most.

Some fans claimed they didn’t even know Franklin was on the field Saturday

Footy fans were quick to poke fun at Franklin’s insignificant contribution to the game

The Swans were knocked off the park by Geelong in a one-sided contest at the MCG

Fans joked that the Swans simply didn’t turn up for the grand final on Saturday afternoon

Some, meanwhile, questioned Franklin’s decision to play on for another year. The star striker turns 36 before next season begins and time seems to be catching up with him.

Others noted that for all his statistical brilliance, Franklin’s Sydney career may never feel like a complete success if he never wins a flag.

The 35-year-old kicked 52 goals this season – the sixth time he has scored at least 50 majors in nine years in Sydney – to take his tally for the Swans to 467 goals in 158 games.

Franklin was effectively shut out of the game by a suffocating Cats back line

Franklin has lost all three Grand Finals he has played with the Swans in nine seasons

He kicked 580 goals in 182 games at Hawthorn, won two premierships with the Hawks in 2008 and 2013, but lost to Sydney in 2012.

After swapping the Hawks for the Swans in late 2013, Franklin led Sydney to the Grand Final in his first season at the club, only to lose against Hawthorn.

Sydney and Franklin reached the grand final again in 2016, only to lose to the Western Bulldogs.