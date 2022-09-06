Ruth Wilson showcases her quirky of style at a Gala screening of See How They Run 

Ruth Wilson looked stunning as she led the stars at a gala screening of her new film See How They Run at Picturehouse Central in London on Tuesday.

The actress, 40, formed a storm in the devious red dress that clung to every inch of her fabulous figure.

Ruth’s quirky ensemble featured a white abstract print, appliqué flowers and ruffles on the skirt.

Lady in Red: Ruth Wilson, 40, looked incredible as she joined her co-stars at a Gala screening of her new film See How They Run in London on Tuesday.

The star, who plays 1950s film actress Petula Spencer in the crime film, accentuated her beauty with a glamorous palette of makeup and bright red lips.

Ruth slipped her feet on chunky white heels and tucked her dark brown locks back into a chic bun as she towed her belongings in a baby blue handbag.

The murder mystery film follows Saoirse Ronan’s rookie officer Constable Stalker and Sam Rockwell’s Inspector Stoppard trying to catch the culprit after a body is found in a West End theater.

Pals: Ruth (left) hugged co-star Sian Clifford (right) on the red carpet

The film also stars Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Sian Clifford, Charlie Cooper and Harris Dickinson.

Fleabag’s Sian, 40, who plays Edna in the film, looked stunning in a chocolate brown asymmetrical dress that she paired with a graphic perspex clutch.

Sian cuddled up with co-star Ruth when the duo reunited months after filming was finished.

Wowza: Pippa Bennett-Warner (right) flaunted her incredible figure in a slinky black dress

Keeping it casual: Actor Stanley Tucci, 61, looked smart in a velvet blazer and cardigan that he paired with casual jeans

Co-Stars: Pearl Chanda, 28 (left) cut a chic figure in a black suit, while co-star Ania Marson, 73 (right) chose a bright yellow throw

Who thinks? Set in the 1950s, the film stars Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, one of the people under investigation. She is pictured with David Oyelowo and Reece Shearsmith

Actor Stanley Tucci, 61, appeared smart in a velvet blazer and cardigan that he paired with casual jeans.

While actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who plays Gio in the film, turned heads in a summery look complete with shorts.

The official synopsis reads: ‘In 1950s London, plans for a hugely successful film version come to a halt after a crucial member of the crew is murdered’.

Legs: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who plays Gio, turned heads in a summery look, complete with shorts

Comedy duo! The League of Gentleman’s Reece Shearsmith (left) and Charlie Cooper of This Country (right) who both star in the film opted for a smart costume

All black: Model Amber Le Bon, 33, dressed all in black and slipped her feet into floral boots

Cool: Edith Bowman, 48, rocked and oversized suit she paired with a pair of yellow glasses

When a weary inspector and a eager new agent take on the case, they are thrown into an enigmatic whodunit in the glamorous sordid world of underground theater, which investigates the mysterious murder at their peril.

The film, which hits theaters on September 30, will be directed by Tom George, who knows Charlie Cooper from his work on his sitcom This Country.

According to VarietyTom said in a statement last summer: “[Working with] this incredible cast has been a total dream. I’m so excited to bring this exciting, clever, funny murder mystery to the public.”