RUTH SUNDERLAND: Class is the prejudice that is still swept under the corporate rug

We all love a good rags-to-riches story, especially at Christmas, perhaps as a purifying antidote to the seasonal binge of consumption.

Dick Whittington, a poor boy who makes his fortune and becomes Mayor of London, is a perennial favorite of pantomime.

In modern parlance, it exemplifies the social mobility and meritocracy most of us would like to imagine prevailing in the 21st century business world.

Ignored: Research commissioned by accounting firm KPMG found that its staff fell behind in their careers more because of class than because of any other so-called “diversity characteristics.”

Unfortunately, the real man who inspired the legend, a 14th-century city merchant named Richard Whittington, was not a destitute orphan but the scion of a wealthy and well-connected family.

Social mobility is becoming a hot topic. Research by investment bank Goldman Sachs found that compared to other developed countries, people from disadvantaged backgrounds in the UK are less likely to move up the income ladder.

The Social Mobility Commission does not like the ‘Dick Whittington’ model on the grounds that it is about creating ‘elite pathways’ for the exceptional few and wants to focus on smaller improvements for a broader range of people.

Whichever way you look at it, social class has been curiously absent from corporate thinking on diversity.

Companies have made efforts to recruit and promote more women and BAME candidates, but have shown less enthusiasm for recruiting from the lower social classes.

Recent research commissioned by accounting firm KPMG found that its staff fell behind in their careers more because of class than because of any other so-called “diversity characteristics.” In other words, social origin has a greater impact than gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

The study claims that this societal discrimination costs the UK £39 billion a year. I have no idea how they landed on that number.

However, it seems fair to conclude that there is a waste of talent on a large scale, a situation that is detrimental to people, companies and the economy.

The orthodox thinking is that it is the job of the education system to create opportunities for bright young people from disadvantaged homes.

However, even when these young people graduate, the barriers are not broken down, as the KPMG study has identified. The research also found that staff from lower social backgrounds faced mid-career bottlenecks, though it’s not clear why.

However, when working-class employees rose to the top of the company, they began to progress faster than their more privileged counterparts, possibly because they had to be so bright to get there.

This suggests to me that employers need to recognize that a working-class background (such as mine) should not be seen as a stigma or outright obstacle.

It can bring its own advantages, including the ability to overcome obstacles and a shared personal experience of how millions of customers and consumers live.

In a post-Covid economy, blighted by labor shortages and low productivity, companies can’t afford to sideline people just because their accent isn’t attractive.

But, in an increasingly awake corporate world, class is the prejudice that is still swept under the rug.