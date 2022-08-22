Ruth Langsford set for surprise return to host This Morning following Eamonn’s move to GB News

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ruth Langsford is ready for a sensational homecoming to host This Morning – with Rylan Clark replacing her husband Eamonn Holmes as co-host.

The Loose Women star, 62, will host the ITV morning show on Monday for the first time since October 2021 along with former X Factor contestant Rylan, 33.

It will be her first time leading This Morning since Eamonn left ITV to host the insurgent GB News breakfast show with Isobel Webster last November.

Back on the couch! Ruth Langsford, 62, will host This Morning Monday for the first time since October 2021, along with former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark, 33

Ruth confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday alongside a compilation of her highlights from the day’s show with Rylan.

She captioned the hilarious video: ‘Excited to be reunited with my TV son [Rylan] On [This Morning] tomorrow….let the fun begin! Hopefully you can join us at 10am [ITV]’.

Eamonn and Ruth co-hosted This Morning on Friday as stand-ins for headliners Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

While Eamonn jumped aboard, Ruth remained with ITV as a regular presenter on another ITV day file, Loose Women.

Stuck: While Eamonn moved to GB News, Ruth stayed with ITV as a regular presenter on another ITV day file, Loose Women (pictured)

Dynamic duo: Eamonn and Ruth co-host This Morning as stand-ins for headliners Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Fridays (photo hosting alongside Rylan in August 2019)

But after Eamonn’s defection, they were replaced by new fan favorite Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Eamonn, 62, made enemies at ITV when he claimed ex-colleague Phillip Schofield “has a habit of disapproving of people” during an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

Belfast-born Eamonn, who now hosts the breakfast show on GB News with co-host Isabel Webster, accused ITV bosses of making it look like he’d run away when in fact he had ‘no idea’ why he was being relieved of the slot machine.

New gig: It will be her first time leading This Morning since Eamonn left ITV to host the insurgent channel GB News’ breakfast show with Isobel Webster last November

“Nobody explained anything to me,” he told Weekend magazine.

“I’m all for TV companies to be able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you could hear why you’re going.

“They’re cunning. They didn’t want to announce that I had been dropped because it would hurt the ratings, so they made it look like I was walking away from them instead of the other way around.’