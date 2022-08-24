Ruth Langsford reveals she was in ‘physical pain’ when her son Jack, 20, left for university

Ruth Langsford has spoken candidly about the extreme grief she felt when her son Jack left for college.

The This Morning host, 62, said she “felt like my uterus had ruptured” and was in “physical pain” when the 20-year-old – who she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes – fled the nest.

Ruth also admitted that for the days after he left, she would sit on his bed “sniffing his pillow” because she missed him so much.

She told Woman & Home: “I really understand the pain of empty nest syndrome. The day we dropped off Jack at the university, we said goodbye and when we came around the corner I burst into tears and Eamonn cried too.

“It sounds dramatic, but for the next three days I felt like my uterus had been ripped out. It was physical pain. I sat on his bed, sniffed at his pillow, and I kept his bedroom door shut so I could imagine he was in there.

‘Now it’s great. Jack seems so happy and I don’t get so upset when he comes home and leaves.”

She also opened up about her marriage to Eamonn in the candid interview, saying that they don’t argue about “big things,” but instead have minor domestic disputes.

She said, “Eamonn and I don’t argue about big things. On our wedding day, he peeled off the foil lid from a plastic milk bottle, placed it wet side down on the counter, poured his tea and off he went.

“Something like that can make me furious. I said, ‘How can your brain tell you it’s good?’ Eamonn’s mom had five boys and did everything for them while I went to boarding school and so was much more hands-on, so we’re very different.

“If Jack ever left something to the side, I’d say, ‘Who do you think will pick that up? Me? Girls were not put on earth to pick up men!’ I hope young women of his generation will not accept that. Women should not work and then come home and do the housework.’

It comes after Ruth made her homecoming home earlier this week to host This Morning – with Rylan Clark replacing her husband Eamonn as co-host.

The Loose Women star presented the ITV morning show on Monday for the first time since October 2021 alongside former X Factor contestant Rylan, 33.

It was the first time she ran This Morning since Eamonn left ITV to host the insurgent GB News breakfast show with Isobel Webster last November.

Ruth confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday alongside a compilation of her highlights from the day’s show with Rylan.

She captioned the hilarious video: ‘Excited to be reunited with my TV son [Rylan] On [This Morning] tomorrow….let the fun begin! Hopefully you can join us at 10am [ITV]’.

Eamonn and Ruth co-hosted This Morning on Friday as stand-ins for headliners Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

While Eamonn jumped aboard, Ruth remained with ITV as a regular presenter on another ITV day file, Loose Women.

But after Eamonn’s defection, they were replaced by new fan favorite Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Eamonn, 62, made enemies at ITV when he claimed ex-colleague Phillip Schofield “has a habit of disapproving of people” during an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

Belfast-born Eamonn, who now hosts the breakfast show on GB News with co-host Isabel Webster, accused ITV bosses of making it look like he’d run away when in fact he had ‘no idea’ why he was being relieved of the slot machine.

“Nobody explained anything to me,” he told Weekend magazine.

“I’m all for TV companies to be able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you could hear why you’re going.

“They’re cunning. They didn’t want to announce that I had been dropped because it would hurt the ratings, so they made it look like I was walking away from them instead of the other way around.’