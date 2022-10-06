Rustbelt renaissance: Pittsburgh becomes an FDI standout

Pittsburgh has long symbolized America’s rust belt, that part of the industrial Midwest and Northeast that once boomed with steel, automobiles, and coal. In recent years, however, the city has traded a rusty reputation for a robotic shine.

Still known as the Steel City, despite not having any working steel mills, Pittsburgh has the brawny look of an industrial-era American city, whose downtown towers proudly above the confluence of three rivers that once served as a primary thoroughfare. of national trade.

Indeed, the city of 300,000 in western Pennsylvania is also known as the city of bridges because of its many examples spanning the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers, which flow into the Ohio.

Despite its national reputation as a city that peaked more than a century ago, Pittsburgh finished 15th in the inaugural FT and Nikkei Investing in America ranking of the best US cities for overseas business, sandwiched in the list between the hip and tech-savvy Austin and Portland.

According to data from fDi Markets, an information provider to the Financial Times, the most frequently cited motive for investment there is the availability of a skilled workforce. These skills often come from Carnegie Mellon University, a few miles from downtown. CMU is the product of two previous institutions founded in the early 20th century and today is world famous for its computer science and robotics programs.

Indeed, much of Pittsburgh’s renaissance was built on the foundation of its industrial-age prowess. “We were the Silicon Valley of the industrial revolution,” said Dave Mawhinney, executive director of CMU’s Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship.

Western Pennsylvania has both extracted and produced the materials that powered that revolution: coal, oil, glass, Carnegie steel. Thanks to CMU, it got the materials needed for the digital revolution: commercial computers, robotics institutes, artificial intelligence labs. Google, Facebook, Amazon and other big tech companies have set up shop to tap into the associated human capital, Mawhinney says.

“Pennsylvania’s Rich History innovation is one of the best things about the commonwealth, and our world-class research institutions and universities are some of its greatest assets,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf earlier this year. In August, Wolf announced a tax cut for businesses in the state, where corporate taxes are the second-highest in the country.

Last month, Pittsburgh hosted the first Global Clean Energy Action forum, where world leaders gathered to discuss the green energy transition, a major source of foreign direct investment in the US.

“Pittsburgh is the city America built,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, adding that it is an example “how to transform an old energy and industry-dependent economy into a technology and innovation powerhouse.”

Know-how: Pittsburgh benefits from Carnegie Mellon’s research capabilities © Cooper Kostelic/Carnegie Mellon University

There are challenges. The airport needs direct flights to key destinations, its own capital is scarce and the city’s reputation can be a burden.

“People still have the image of the steel mills and the smoke-filled sky,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, president of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, a nonprofit economic development organization. “Production is still very important and crucial to our economy, but when you get there, it’s a beautiful, green, charming place. When people see that, they are immediately transformed.”

Thomas points to activity in robotics, AI, advanced manufacturing and climate technology, noting that the city is home to both overseas tech giants — such as Germany’s Bosch, which has a research center there — and successful home-grown start-ups such as space robotics company Astrobotic and language app specialist Duolingo, Pittsburgh’s first “unicorn,” as multibillion-dollar start-ups are called.

Other companies are attracted. Tata Consultancy Services, the Indian multinational, opened a research center in April that focuses on AI and the Internet of Things. CMU now has a TCS Hall, following a $35 million gift from the consultancy.

“Our company has always been focused on hiring people from universities, and they tend to grow with the business,” said Suresh Muthuswami, TCS’s North American President. “So wherever we look to invest, we look for a strong university presence.”

The city’s technology sector is also being boosted by groups such as the Pittsburgh Robotics Network, whose executive director, Joel Reed, argues the city benefits from an entrenched civilian culture of engineering. “If you’re in robotics, you have to come to Pittsburgh,” he says.

A pivotal moment, he adds, was the arrival in 2015 of Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group, which specializes in autonomous vehicles and has contributed significantly to the city’s technology ecosystem. Reed’s network estimates that Pittsburgh is home to 105 robotics companies.

The communications industry has also benefited from heavy investment, most notably from video conferencing company Zoom, which opened research centers in May 2020 in Pittsburgh and Phoenix, Arizona.

Announcing the move, CEO Eric Yuan referred to the cities’ “incredibly well-educated, skilled and diverse talent pools” and said Zoom planned to hire 500 software engineers “based primarily on recent graduates from the many local businesses.” universities”.

In the past, many of those graduates would not have hung around long enough to be hired: brain drain was a persistent problem. “Every year, 3,000 of the smartest people in the world come to Pittsburgh,” says Mawhinney. “Before 2006, we were exporting them all to the Bay Area, or to New York City, or wherever they came from, like India or China. But when AI and robotics came of age 15 years ago, we started to retain a lot of that talent.”

Thomas, who moved to Pittsburgh from New York, thinks businesses could also see benefits in smaller cities as they respond to rising costs and the prevalence of flexible working due to the pandemic.

“In a post-Covid world, the smaller markets now have a greater chance of really positioning themselves for FDI,” he says. “We want to make sure we’re ready to take advantage of that.”