Russia’s Wagner given responsibility for parts of front line

The Russian private military company Wagner has likely been given responsibility for specific sectors of the frontline in eastern Ukraine, possibly because Russia faces a severe shortage of combat infantry, the British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on Friday.

06:37: Russia’s Wagner will be given responsibility for parts of the frontline, UK says

“This is a significant change from the group’s previous tenure since 2015, when it typically undertook missions separate from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity,” Britain said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

It also said it is highly unlikely that Wagner’s forces will be enough to make a significant difference in the trajectory of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)